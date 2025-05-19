​Derry senior hurling manager Johnny McGarvey is hoping his team are peaking at exactly the right time after watching a season's best performance confirm their place in the 2025 Christy Ring Cup final against London.

The Oak Leafers were superb right from the first whistle as goals in either half from Cormac O'Doherty - who finished with 1-13 - and Aimon Duffin capped a magnificent 20-point victory over a Wicklow team who came in to the winner-take-all clash as the only unbeaten team in the competition.

The outcome was harsh on the Garden County who miss out on Croke Park after London's victory over Tyrone in Ruislip meant the Exiles edged second spot on score difference but McGarvey wasn't worried who Derry opposition was going to be, preferring instead to keep the focus on his own team whose rich vein of form has brought six victories in their last seven games in league and championship.

Indeed since their March 8th league victory over Meath, Derry have hit 10 goals and 182 points as the return of key players from injury boosted the squad. It's form that's brought Derry to a fourth Christy Ring Final in five years with all eyes now shifting to London in Croke Park.

Derry’s Cormac O’Doherty scores a first half goal against Wicklow. Photo: George Sweeney

"I hope so," replied the Oak Leaf manager when asked if his team were peaking at the perfect moment.

"As a group we always knew what was in us. We know the quality that’s in us. We know from No. 1 to the last man in our backroom team, we know what we have and we know what we're about and it takes absolutely everybody.

"At training on Thursday night we had 32 men on the pitch for the first time this year. Ryan McGill, who picked up a shoulder injury last week, was probably the only one; Conor Coyle is still coming back from a hamstring injury, Paddy Kelly too but they were out there training and the buzz about the place was unreal.

"I'm so happy for the players. There are plenty of days that you put in huge effort and you don't get any reward but those boys will get their reward today and, look, when we wake up tomorrow morning there's only one thing that matters to us.

Padraig Doran of Wicklow closes in on Derry’s Cahal Murray. Photo: George Sweeney

"Whenever we get this one over us, we'll strip it right back down. It is one game. Someone told me it's London now, but it is totally irrelevant who it is because we have to go and perform.

"Last year (in the final) Kildare were a better team than us, we don't have any issue with that. We maybe left the one before that behind us a bit but, look, that’s the focus of Derry hurling now, and the scenes here today are absolutely unreal. That is great for Derry hurling but we have to go and perform now. We have two weeks to get ourselves mentally prepared, physically prepared and we will be ready to go in Croke Park in two weeks time."

The Lavey native had sympathy for Wicklow for whom a first defeat meant the end of their competition but said he was delighted with the attitude and performance of his players.

"Wicklow were the form team," he added, "They were the only unbeaten team and we've seen them plenty, we know what they are about. We were in Aughrim twice last year and they are a really, really good side and we had to play well; but we did play well.

"I wouldn't look at that scoreboard and say Wicklow played particularly poorly. Our turnover rate in the first half had to be through the roof, our tackling, our harrying; our hooks and our blocks - the small margins that make a huge difference in games you have to win.

"And we have talked about it all week, there was no other way today, we had to win the match but we were absolutely magnificent.

"In the other two or three games in the group we’ve been up against the breeze in the first half and gone into half-time four or five points down and it was leaving us with too much to do. Once we found out we were against the breeze, we had a real focus. We talked about it and the boys set the tone.

"Sean Kelly was excellent; our six defenders too, I thought James Friel was excellent, Mark (Craig), Sean Tad - I could go through every one of them.

"And then our forwards: their touch, their work rate off the ball, their turnover rate. The two guys in the middle of the field, I just thought we were so dominant, we were right on it."

Derry scorers: Cormac O'Doherty (1-13, 9f, 2 '65'), Aimon Duffin (1-0), Ruairi O Mianain (0-3), Eamon Conway (0-4), Richie Mullan (0-2), Shea Cassidy (0-2), John Mullan (0-2), Christy McNaughton (0-1), James Friel (0-1), Darragh Cartin (0-1), Thomas Brady (0-1).

Wicklow scorers: Padraig Doyle (1-5, 5f, 1 '65'), Padraig Doran (0-3, 4f), Seanie Germaine (0-2), Jack Phelan (0-1), Luke Evans (0-1), Ronan McMahon (0-1).

Derry: Sean Kelly, Sean Cassidy, Mark Craig, Patrick Turner, Ruairi O Mianain, Richie Mullan, James Friel, Meehaul McGrath, Eamon Conway, Thomas Brady, John Mullan, Cormac O'Doherty, Cahal Murray, Christy McNaughton, Shea Cassidy. (Subs) Deaghlan Foley for Thomas Brady, 39mins; Callum O'Kane for C McNaughton, 55mins; Darragh Cartin for S Cassidy, 60mins; Aimon Duffin for M McGrath, 63mins; Sean F Quinn for R Mullan, 65mins.

Wicklow: Conor McNally, Ben Kearney, Andrew Kavanagh, Ian Clancy, Tommy Collins, Padraig Doran, Sam O'Dowd, Luke Evans, John Toomey, Jack Phelan, Marc Lennon, Ronan McMahon, Eoin McCormack, Padraig Doyle, Seanie Germaine. (Subs) Warren Kavanagh for J Toomey, HT; Davey Maloney for E McCormack, 43mins; Dan Redmond for M Lennon, 49mins; Rian Waters for I Clancy, 54mins; James McGing for S Germaine, 63mins.

Referee: Matthew Farrell (Roscommon)