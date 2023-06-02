Derry’s Shane McGuigan will be a marked man this weekend in Ballybofey against Donegal. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS – 165

The Oak Leafers began their Sam Maguire campaign with a daw against Monaghan in Celtic Park last Saturday, a game in which Meenagh admits his team were not at their brilliant best following the Ulster Final penalty drama of 13 days previous. It's another quick turnaround this week to face a Donegal team who defeated Clare in their opening game on May 20th, a result that sees Aidan O'Rourke's team top table.

Victory for the visitors on Sunday would see Derry can leapfrog the Tir Chonail men going into a final day meeting with Clare but Meenagh stressed his only concern is ensuring his team are fully prepared to play to their potential.

"I think it is dangerous to start looking at tables," explained the Derry manager, "It's that old adage of sticking to the process and focusing on the here and now.

Derry senior football manager Ciaran Meenagh. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS – 172

"Tables are maybe something for the last game possibly but even then, it's still about nailing the job in front of you and learning as you go along. If you start focusing on the table or on possible permutations; there will be so many twists and turns on the road in all the different groups, you are better letting things that you can't control look after themselves and focus on what is more pertinent now.

"Donegal have really got their house in order and they'll have Patrick McBrearty and Stephen McMenamin back for this weekend which is another boost for them.

"They have also had another week and had a very good second half performance which we have had a look at. They are notoriously good in Ballybofey and defeated us in the last championship match between the two teams at that venue two years ago, so our focus is on bringing the best possible performance we can. The rest take care of itself."

Having lifted the Anglo Celt Cup in dramatic fashion only three weeks ago, Derry could be forgiven for thinking they've embarked on another Ulster championship but Meenagh believes there are positives to the Oak Leafers tough schedule.

"We played Dublin in a National League final and then, two weeks later, were playing an Ulster game against Fermanagh, then another Ulster game against Monaghan and, of course, then final against Armagh which went to penalties, before it was Monaghan again and now we face Donegal," he reflected.

"That's the last four teams we've played all from Ulster, with the last three games against Division One teams but there are two ways of looking at that and we like to look at the positives. You could say Derry are coming a very tough road but if we travel that road and are the better for it, and take the positives from it, we could be better prepared than maybe other teams are as we move forward."

Last week's draw with the Farney County drew some criticism but Meenagh, having watched the game back, believes the result should be looked at in an overall context, rather than in isolation.

"In perspective, and given the context of everything else that has happened over the weekend and last week, I think we have to be understanding of the situation," he explained, "We have to be understanding that maybe we didn't perform to the heights we hoped because it's not just a performance in isolation by ourselves.

"If you look at all the other provincial winners, plus our own provincial final which was the only one that was close, those five teams arguably suffered but that's only one part of the equation.

"The fact we were playing Monaghan and, if you put the shoe on the other foot and we were playing them again after being well beaten - with four weeks to do a block of work and four weeks to get the house in order - all things considered, it would have been an unbelievable feat to have beaten them again.

"That would have been beating them three times in championship football in one year and that's not easy against a team that has been in Division One for 10 years. Ultimately they played a division higher than us this year and they maintained their status in Division One so you have to weigh all those thinking into any assessment of the game.

"Expectations change within the group and within the county and within the media as well. It's not that long ago that leading Monaghan by a point with time up would have been seen as some achievement for Derry. You have to be realistic and you have to be ambitious and move with those expectations but sometimes the ability to stop and pause and recognise the bigger picture is also important."

With McBrearty and McMenamin boosting their options, Meenagh is expecting another stern test in MacCumhaill Park this weekend.