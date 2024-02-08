Derry’s John Mullan and Cahal Murray battle with Tyrone’s Oran McKee and Ruairí Devlin during last week's opening game in Celtic Park. Photo: George Sweeney

Both Derry and Donegal got off to impressive starts on week one of the national league, Derry eventually comfortable against Tyrone in Celtic Park while Donegal hit 2-23 as they cantered to a 16-point victory over 14-man Wicklow in Aughrim, a game that saw Gerry Gilmore hit a personal tally of 1-09.

Those results sets the clash between the 2023 Christy Ring and Nicky Rackard finalists up nicely and while McGarvey will have to plan without the services of Sean Cassidy and Christy McNaughton, he's confident his panel has the character to deal with the tough away assignment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"That's where leaders come into the equation and I think we are very, very lucky in that regard," explained the Lavey native.

"If you look at our players, even in their club capacity, they are leaders. Paddy Kelly, Sean Cassidy, Cormac O'Doherty, Richie Mullan, Corey O'Reilly, Meehawl McGrath; they are out and out leaders and then with the young lads, that just filters through, especially at the back."I thought Aimon Duffin on his first league start last week was really, really good, very solid, but that bit of experience in and around those younger boys makes a big difference to them.

"Look, with only five games in the division, every one of them is crucial. For example if you were to lose at the weekend then you'd have to win two from our final three games. They are fine margins but we’ve been well prepared. We probably don't have the matches under our belts that we would like but we've done enough hard training and have a good enough panel of players to know we can go there and put in a performance."

Donegal's victory last week was revenge for last season's two point defeat to Wicklow in the Rackard final which McGarvey admitted was an impressive start from Mickey McCann's from whom he’s expecting a stern test.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Look, there are a few reports that Wicklow aren't going well and all the rest, but 2-23 in the conditions we saw last weekend was some shooting by Donegal," added McGarvey.

"I suppose they probably feel they should have won last year's Rackard and that might give them a wee chip on their shoulder which can be great motivation. They won the McGurk Cup this year so they've been going well and have played a lot of games over pre-season so I’d expect this to be as tough a game as we are probably going to have in this league.

"Their clubs went quite well in the Ulster Intermediate and Junior championships too but I suppose in this day and age there’s not really too many surprises in terms of personnel unless you unearth a wee gem nobody has ever heard of. Everybody seems to know everybody else and teams are widely available wherever you want them. Most games you can get a video if you want it.

"That's just the way the game is these days meaning both teams will have a fair idea of each other so we'll go and do battle with Donegal and hopefully we'll have enough to get over the line."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking back at last week's 2-20 to 0-16 win in Celtic Park, McGarvey said he was pleased with all but a 10 or 15 minute period at the start of the second half when Tyrone hit seven unanswered points.

"Yeah, I was quite happy. As I said straight after the match, and even watching it back, it probably wasn't even 15 minutes, it was probably only 10 but it was more our decision making that annoyed us. We weren't showing for puck outs and we weren't picking the right ball.

"We created a wee spell there for Tyrone and all of a sudden a 12 match is a five or six point match and it's a totally different game. That said once we got that free from Cormac (O'Doherty) maybe 12 or 13 minutes into the half, that was it.

"By that stage we had sorted out our puck out and all of a sudden, we ended up quite comfortable. Maybe the first red card made a slight difference but I don't think the second made any difference at all. Once Cormac had broken their momentum, that was it. From there we controlled the game very well."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The performances of Corey O'Reilly, Paddy Kelly, Aimon Duffin and Ruairi O Mianain perhaps over shadowed the first appearance in a Derry jersey of former Antrim player Christy McNaughton and while frustrated McNaughton will be missing this weekend due to a pre-arranged trip, McGarvey was happy with how he performed on his debut.

"It's just unfortunate we're missing Sean and Christy but look, that's the way it is. That's why we tried to create a panel that's a bit stronger than what we had last year," added the Derry manager, "I thought for his debut, Christy went alright at the weekend; maybe just when we went against the breeze probably pace came into a bit but, no, he did very well."Christy has a good hurling brain and creates opportunities for other players nearly as much as anything else but some of our performances all over the pitch were first class.

"Now we have to back that up. If you have two wins from your first two games, while nothing is ever guaranteed, you'd be fancying your chances of being in that top three. Obviously we not only want to be in the top three, we want to make the league final.