The Derry Under 14 camogie panel with defeated Antrim last Saturday to lift the Ulster Under 14 'A' Championship title in Armagh.

Whilst the sun was out it proved to be a chilly Saturday morning but Derry still managed to turn up the heat on their rivals to see off a group containing Antrim, Armagh and Down with the top two teams then competing in the final.

Derry’s first match was against Antrim with the Saffrons starting off with a goal early on. Derry quickly regained their composure with the Swatragh duo, Eimhear Conway and captain, Ellie McCartney, clearing up a lot of loose ball in the backs. Aoife McWilliams and Brannagh Brolly were on hand to put points on the board to get the first win of the day, the final results reading Derry 2-02 Antrim 1-00

Next up for the young Oak Leafers were hosts, Armagh, and the home side pressurised Derry well from the offset but with Aoife Rocks and Faye McGuckin both superb in the backline, Armagh struggled to capitalize on their hard work. Emily McGuckin grabbed a well taken goal and Emma Quinn was extremely accurate from frees as Derry came home with a 1-05 to no score victory.

The last group game saw the Oak Leafers face off again Down in a low scoring encounter. Derry ran out winners by a single point courtesy of a goal from Niamh McGuigan, McGuigan and her midfield partner Hannah Drinnan covering every inch of grass throughout the game. Gracie Mae Bradley was also impressive in attack and Aine Young was a powerhouse in defence.

Three from three then but Derry still had work to do in the final as they renewed rivalries with Antrim, and it was Derry who got off to the best start this time around. Mary Therese McCullagh was brilliant in the middle of the park, laying a number of great passes to Bellaghy danger woman, Hannah Downey, at full forward. Emma Quinn, at centre half forward, was phenomenal all day for the red and white, with Aoife McAteer pulling off some great saves between the posts.

Antrim tried to pull the game back, but Caitlin McNally and Anna McFaul stood strong in the back line to ensure their side took the title on a final scoreline of, Derry 2-03 Antrim 1-00. Ellie McCartney lifted the Championship trophy after what was great day for camogie all round.

The Derry management and players paid tribute to 'The Elk' management and staff for a lovely meal to finish of a great day for Derry camogie, as well as thanking main sponsors, 'River Bann Tours' for their continued and very appreciated support. The U14 panel is made up of 12 clubs including Ballinderry, Bellaghy, Castledawson, Dungiven, Eoghan Rua, Glen, Greenlough, Lavey, Loup, Na Magha, Swatragh and Slaughtneil. All the girls were top class all day with a real team performance. The team now look forward to a number of All Ireland Blitzes in a few weeks time.