Conor Doherty was superb in midfield as Derry retained their McKenna Cup title with victory over Donegal

Derry retained the Dr. McKenna Cup with a win that felt it was about more than simply picking up a piece of silverware.

The Mickey Harte - Jim McGuinness sideshow was most likely an unwanted distraction for both camps in the build up but this was undoubtedly a final with an undercurrent, especially given there's an Ulster Championship meeting on the horizon. This was a chance to lay down a marker, a fact reflected in the competitive nature of a game that saw three red cards and more than a few robust challenges.

But in the end it was job done for a Derry team who stood up well to Donegal's physical challenge. This game won't even be as memory by the time that provincial meeting rolls around but the edge it provided was perfect as both counties head into their respective league campaigns.

The trophy was a nice bonus but but it's not the cup Mickey Harte and Gavin Devlin will be toasting after four games which will have told them plenty about the Oak Leaf squad they inherited. Indeed the absence of the Glen contingent may prove Derry's blessing in disguise as the season unfolds.

Operating with one of the smallest panels in the country, depth has been the key charge against the Ulster champions over the past two seasons and had Conor Glass, Ciaran McFaul, Ethan Doherty et al been available then the likes of Diarmuid Baker, Donncha Gilmore, Cormac Murphy and Declan Cassidy may not have had the minutes to really show what they can do.

As it is that quartet have now provided four genuine options for the year ahead with a series of excellent displays. Yes, the standard will rise again in Division One but there's nothing 'friendly' about an Ulster provincial competition, pre-season or not. And that was the real success for Derry and, who knows, if Emmet Bradley's arm can be twisted then last year's panel would get another significant boost.

The only Derry blot from Saturday's final was the second half red card for Brendan Rogers who appeared unfortunate. Having caught the ball and been fouled, the midfielder looked to drive forward and was adjudged to have stood on a Donegal player. The incident sparked a melee that eventually saw Patrick McBrearty also dismissed. So much for the McKenna Cup not mattering, eh?

Otherwise Derry had simply too much for Donegal. Turning round to face the elements with only a two point lead, Harte's men had it all to do but within five minutes they had served noticed they were not about to surrender their trophy and that five point lead always looked enough in a game where goal chances with at a premium.

Derry enjoyed the best of an opening half that saw only two points from play and 11 wides shared between the teams as the Oak Leafers turned around with a two point lead at 0-5 to 0-2. Donegal's decision is deploy white numbers on their traditional green and yellow shirts is the stuff of nightmare for media and spectators alike, but if most onlookers among the large Healy Park crowd were struggling to distinguish individuals, Derry weren't having the same issues and should've been further ahead at the break.

The early 'jabbing' saw both sides test their opponents but little between them in terms of penetration. Indeed it was seven minutes in before the ball split either set of posts as Donegal keeper Gavin Mulreany put his side ahead from a free. Derry equalised when a brilliant turn from Murphy brought a foul from which Shane McGuigan tapped Derry level.

Murphy was already proving his superb debut against Armagh wasn't a one off and the Magherafelt flyer played creator again on 15 minutes, teeing up Declan Cassidy to score, another man who has taken his McKenna Cup chance with both hands.

The lead was extended by another McGuigan free before Ryan McHugh gave a reminder of his ability with a lovely solo point. Donncha Gilmore produced a brilliant last ditch block on Shane O'Donnell and then popped up seconds later at the opposite end to to feed Padraig McGrogan who was fouled for McGuigan to make it 0-4 to 0-2.

Baker was also enjoying another excellent game but missed the chance to grab his first county goal when he got on the end of a flowing move involving Murphy and Gareth McKinless, the Steelstown man just unable to force the high centre home at the back post as McGuigan and McBrearty swapped frees to finish the half.

Any notion the elements were going to hinder the holders were dispelled within five minutes of the restart Paul Cassidy, McGuigan (f) and half-time substitute Niall Toner pointed to put the Oak Leafers well in control at 0-8 to 0-3.

Donegal sub Daire O Baoill scored with his first touch before we had the flash point that saw both sides reduced to 14. Another Mulreany free followed and it could have been the catalyst for a Donegal fightback. Instead Derry, led by McGuigan, gathered themselves and went through the gears.

Conor Doherty, who was immense in midfield alongside Rogers, pointed as huge effort to restore Derry's four point advantage and when McKinless' pass released Toner to be fouled, Derry celebrated as if the free had already been scored. They were premature, but they were right as McGuigan made it 0-10 to 0-5.

Donegal frustrations were compounded when Oisin Gallen's high tackle on Murphy brought the competition's top scorer a second yellow card meaning McGuinness' men would end with 13. Niall Loughlin and Murphy tagged on insurance scores but the game had been won. More importantly, Derry look in decent shape for Tralee.

Derry scorers: Shane McGuigan (0-6, 6f), Declan Cassidy (0-1), Paul Cassidy (0-1), Niall Toner (0-1), Conor Doherty (0-1), Niall Loughlin (0-1), Cormac Murphy (0-1).

Donegal scorers: Gavin Mulreany (0-2, 2f), Ryan McHugh (0-1), Patrick McBrearty (0-1, 1f), Daire O Baoill (0-1), Ciaran Thompson (0-1).

Derry: Odhran Lynch, Diarmuid Baker, Eoin McEvoy, Chrissy McKaigue, Conor McCluskey, Gareth McKinless, Padraig McGrogan, Conor Doherty, Brendan Rogers, Donncha Gilmore, Declan Cassidy, Paul Cassidy, Niall Loughlin, Shane McGuigan, Cormac Murphy. (Subs) Niall Toner for E McEvoy, HT; Shea Downey for C McCluskey, 69mins;

Donegal: Gavin Mulreany, Mark Curran, Domhnall Mac Giolla Bhride, Kevin McGettigan, Ryan McHugh, Caolan McGonagle, Peadar Mogan, Oisin Caulfield, Ciaran Thompson, Odhran Doherty, Shane O'Donnell, Ciaran Moore, Patrick McBrearty, Oisin Gallen, Jamie Brennan. (Subs) Daire O Baoill for O Caulfield, 46mins; Ronan Frain for J Brennan, 52mins; Luke McGlynn for S O'Donnell, 59mins; Jeaic Mac Ceallbhui for O DOherty, 59mins; Stephen McMenamin in for M Curran, 69mins;