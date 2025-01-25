Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Allianz National League, Divsion One

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tyrone 2-13, Derry 1-09

Derry's first taste of the new rules proved a bitter one as Paddy Tally's men became unwitting victims of the '12th man', a rules anomaly we can expect to hear much more about at Healy Park on Saturday evening.

Tyrone had bossed much of the opening half and deservedly led at the break before being pegged back by Conor Glass' breathtaking goal seconds after the restart. From there Derry grew into the game and were leading by one at 1-09 to 1-08 when the game's pivotal passage arrived and the new rules were imprinted all over bit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyrone Michael McKernan with Shane McGuigan and Donncha Gilmore of Derry during the league match played at Healy Park.

With Derry keeping their three men in the Tyrone half and Tyrone matching those with defenders, Red Hands keeper Niall Morgan came forward to become the extra player in attack. His presence close to the new two point arc created a stick or twist for Derry defenders who had no option but to close which opened up the space for Morgan to flight a delicious ball to Ciaran Daly. Daly picked out Niall Devlin and even though he was held up on the Derry line, Peter Teague was on hand to crash home the breaking ball for a goal that ultimately won the game for the home side.

All credit to Malachy O'Rourke and his team for exploiting the rule, but the '12th man' is an area we haven't heard the last of.

The goal aside, there was plenty for Derry to be positive about. A passive, over thinking opening half in which the Oak Leafers has played second fiddle gave way to an encouraging second half in which Brendan Rogers was superb.

It was far from perfect and there's plenty to work on but, having come into the job late, it was a largely a match reflective of one team which looked to have had more work done than the opposition, especially given the fundamental changes the new rules have brought.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite so much focus on the new rules prior to throw in, the lack of an orange flag at one end of Healy Park meant throw-in delayed momentarily and the adjusting didn't stop there.

Three times in the opening half Derry were punished for not returning the ball, the overly harsh penalty being the subsequent free was moved forward 50m, the second of which resulted in an easy tap over free for Ronan Cassidy.

It took six minutes for the first and only 'two pointer' of the half, Brendan Rogers stepping forward from his new No. 6 role to send a lovely effort between the posts but, by and large, Tyrone's adaptation of the rules looked more natural.

Derry looked almost too aware of the rule changes and were at times guilty of trying force two point scenarios. In contrast Tyrone, who were playing against the wind and had Morgan advancing to that 12th man quarter-back role just outside the Oak Leaf 45m line, passed up five openings for long range efforts. There was no second guessing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derry's main issue, initially at least, was the kick-out. The visitors' first five long kick-outs were lost which meant they were being starved of possession. Add in the frustration of the ball not sticking when it went into the forwards and this was a Derry team still trying to blow off the cobwebs, albeit with flashes of their undoubted potential.

It started well though for Tally's team, Ethan Doherty taping over a score after a good move involving Rogers and Lachlan Murray, before Rogers' two pointer took the Derry lead out to 0-3 to no score with six minutes played.

Tyrone's first score of this bright new era arrived through the excellent McKernan on 11 minutes and from there they took control, hitting the next four scores and passing up two gilt edge goal chances but eventually hitting the net.

Cassidy's free, Shea O'Hare's fine curling effort and Darren McCurry's first of the day put Tyrone in front at 0-4 to 0-3 when Seanie O'Donnell then sent McCurry in on goal with 25 minutes on the clock. Odhran Lynch came out to close the angle and Derry were relived to see McCurry's drive ripple only the side netting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seconds later Brain Kennedy burst through on goal but again Lynch was out, the keeper's superb block coming at the expense of a point as he deflected Kennedy's drive over.

Paul Cassidy's fine effort from just inside the 40m arc stemmed the flow but the respite was momentary as on the half hour mark McKernan danced through a static defence to fire home a superb solo goal to put his side 1-05 to 0-4 ahead.

Derry needed settling and a Shane McGuigan free and Ciaran McFaul effort brought the deficit back to two but Tyrone finished the half stronger, McKernan and Devlin hitting the scores that ensured the Red Hands' went into the break 1-07 to 0-06 in front and Derry with work to do.

It took 76 seconds of the second half to see an Oak Leaf response and what a response it was! Rogers won a brilliant turnover inside his own half, releasing Conor Doherty to surge forward and feed Anton Tohill. The big Swatragh player got his head up and picked out Conor Glass. The point was on but Glass had other ideas, firing a superb 25 yard drive into the top corner for a goal that breathed new life into Derry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Within minutes McGuigan had tied the game up with his first from play and it was game-on!

Mattie Donnelly's fisted point restored the home lead only for McGuigan from play and then from a free on 55 minutes to fire the Oak Leafers back in front for the first time since the 13th minute.

Then came the Teague goal, Morgan's exquisite pass picking the Oak Leaf lock as Teague who bundled Tyrone back into a two point lead at 2-08 to 1-09. It was a blow Derry didn't recover from.

Tally introduced Mark Doherty and Callum McGrogan in a bid to wrestle back control but it was the Red Hands who pushed on, Eoin McElhom grabbing two scores either side of a McCurry two pointer to put the seal on a game that reflected Tyrone's greater volume of work done at this point.

Plenty to do then with Kerry next up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyrone scorers: Michael McKernan 1-2; Peter Teague 1-0, Ronan Cassidy 0-1 (1f), Shea O'Hare 0-1, Darren McCurry 0-3 (1 2pt), Brian Kennedy 0-1, Niall; Devlin 0-1, Mattie Donnelly 0-2 (1f), Eoin McElholm 0-2.

Derry scorers: Conor Glass 1-0, Ethan Doherty 0-1; Brendan Rogers 0-2 (1 2pt), Paul Cassidy 0-1, Shane McGuigan 0-4 (2f), Ciaran McFaul 0-1.

Tyrone: Niall Morgan, Aidan Clarke, Frank Burns, NIell Devlin, Peter Teague, Michael McKernan, Shea O'Hare, Brian Kennedy, Liam Grey, Seanie O'Donnell, Kieran McGeary, Ciaran Daly, Darren McCurry, Matthew Donnelly, Ronan Cassidy. (Subs) Conn Kilpatrick for L Gray, 46mins; Eoin McElhom for R Cassidy, 46mins; Rory Brennan for Frank Burns, 58mins; Ben Cullen for S O'Hare, 66mins; Mark Bradley for M Donnelly, 70mins.

Derry: Odhran Lynch, Diarmuid Baker, Eoin McEvoy, Donncha Gilmnore, Conor Doherty, Brendan Rogers, Declan Cassidy, Conor Glass, Anton Tohill, Ethan Doherty, Ciaran McFaul, Paul Cassidy, Niall Toner, Shane McGuigan, Lachlan Murray. (Subs) Ben McCarron for C McFaul, 43mins; Cormac Murphy for N Toner, 53mins; Mark Doherty for D Cassidy, 66mins; Callum McGrogan for P Cassidy, 66mins;

Referee: David Coldrick