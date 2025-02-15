Allianz Football League, Division One

Derry 0-16, Galway 1-13

Second half substitute Lachlan Murray inspired Derry to a first point of the Paddy Tally era as the Oak Leafers fought back superbly to draw with unbeaten Galway in front 5,493 in Celtic Park on Saturday.

Trailing by nine points after a disjointed opening half, Derry were transformed in the second period with Murray's 43rd minute introduction the catalyst for a finale that probably should have brought victory, with Galway indebted to John Daly's buzzer beating block on Ethan Doherty as he looked poised to a late, late winner. Indeed that winner was all that was missing from Derry's second half.

Derry’s Anton Tohill contests possession with Galway’s Matthew Tierney. Photo: George Sweeney

Murray hit 0-3 off the bench but his impact was worth so much more on a night that also saw the return to county duty of Padraig McGrogan in his first appearance since April 20th, last year. In the end there wasn't the two points but the second half could be worth every bit as much to a Derry team who appeared to be finding their feet this season.

Against Kerry it was performance without reward. This time it was part performance with reward but there are tangible signs of progress, notably how Derry limited Galway to two only second half scores (one a controversial two point free given against Murray) and also their reaction to conceding 1-05 from turnovers in the opening half. That all bodes well as the acclimatisation to the rule enhancement continues.

With Neil McNicholl handed a second successive start in goals and once again acquitting himself well, there was also a second league start for Ballinascreen's Martin Bradley who did well against the potent Tribemen's attack.

Indeed, Galway started like a side completely at ease with Gaelic football's bright new era, Shane Walsh in particular enjoying himself with 0-6 before half-time, two of which were from two pointers.

Derry’s Declan Cassidy holds off Sean Fitzgerald of Galway during Saturday’s encounter at Celtic Park. Photo: George Sweeney

In contrast Derry's first half build up looked laborious: too many passes, too slow and lacking imagination throughout an opening half that was dominated by the Tribesmen who could have been further ahead than their eventual 1-10 to 0-04 interval lead.

That came about largely thanks to Dylan's McHugh's ninth minute goal which handed Joyce's team a grip that tightened as the opening half progressed. And like the five goals Kerry hit in Celtic Park, this was another Derry won't want to see back again.

The excellent John Maher was the architect, picking out McHugh who had ran off Anton Tohill's shoulder to get himself in on goal. The half-back still had plenty to do but despite his shot looking central, it still found a way past McNicholl.

The goal was the game's third score after early points from Shane McGuigan and Cillian O Curraoin for Galway but thereafter only Paul Cassidy's three points put a dent in Galway's first half charge.

Derry’s Ethan Doherty gets away from Galway’s Matthew Tierney during Saturday’s game in Celtic Park. Photo: George Sweeney

Walsh, who had been quiet in the opening quarter, exploded into life on 19 minutes with his opening two pointer and then followed it up with a second less than 90 seconds later.

The scoring burst took Galway to 1-08 against Derry's 0-3 and it could have been worse for the home side when Daly's sublime ball picked out the inside run of Matthew Tierney who was through on goal. Conor Doherty was chasing back and while, it didn't look intentional, he caught Tierney's ankles right on the edge of the large square.

Celtic Park held it's breath but a free was referee David Gough's decision, Walsh tapping over to make it a personal 0-5 without reply. Cassidy's third stemmed the tide momentarily but when Walsh sold a lovely dummy and pointed, Galway were well worth their commanding nine point interval lead.

McGuigan's second of the game, following a free after a foul on Conor Glass, signalled more intent from the home side. A fisted point from Cein Darcy's was Galway's instant response but within seconds Derry keeper Nicholl was charging through on to McFaul's probing pass.

A midfielder by trade, McNicholl did everything right, surging inside and firing a shot that was bound for the top corner until John Daly did brilliantly to get his hand to it and deflect the shot over the bar.

A point was scant reward for a great move but the pendulum had swung and Derry were making hay. Both McFaul and Toner had already sent efforts short before Galway were penalised for a three-on-three infraction and McGuigan hit Derry's only two pointer of the evening from the resulting free.

Now six down, the introduction of Murray transformed the Oak Leaf attack as his point, along with two from McGuigan and Conor Glass, brought Tally's men back to within three at 0-11 to 1-11 with 15 minutes left to play.

A harsh dissent call on Murray gave Walsh his third pointer, this time from the free moved forward, but it failed to halt the Derry charge. Murray's third point was followed by two McGuigan frees to tie the game.

Derry looked set for victory when Doherty broke through but Daly saved Galway in a match both sides will take plenty from.

Derry scorers: Shane McGuigan 0-8 (1tpf, 3f), Paul Cassidy 0-3, Lachlan Murray 0-3, Neil McNicholl 0-1, Conor Glass 0-1,

Galway scorers: Shane Walsh 0-8 (2tp, 1tpf, 1f), Cillian O Curraoin 0-1 (01), Dylan McHugh 1-0, Matthew Tierney 0-1, John Maher 0-1, Sam O'Neill 0-1, Cein Darcy 0-1,

Derry: Neil McNicholl, Diarmuid Baker, Eoin McEvoy, Martin Bradley, Conor Doherty, Brendan Rogers, Declan Cassidy, Conor Glass, Anton Tohill, Ciaran McFaul, Paul Cassidy, Ethan Doherty, Ben McCarron, Shane McGuigan, Niall Toner. (Subs) Lachlan Murray for B McCarron, 43mins; Mark Doherty for D Cassidy, 50mins; Cahir McMonagle for N Toner, 58mins; Padraig McGrogan for McBradley, 64mins

Galway: Connor Gleeson, Johnny McGrath, Sean Fitzgerald, Liam Silke, Dylan McHugh, John Daly, Sean Kelly, Paul Conroy, John Maher, Sam O'Neill, Shane Walsh, Cein Darcy, Cillian O Curraoin, Matthew Tierney, Finnian O Laoi. (Subs) Robert Finnerty for C O Curraoin, 43mins; Johnny Heaney for F O Laoi, 48mins; Kieran Molloy for S O'Neill, 54mins; Daniel O'Flaherty for C Darcy, 60mins.

Referee: David Gough