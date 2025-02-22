It was a difficult night for Derry and Paddy Tally in Croke Park.

Allianz League Division One

Dublin 3-20, Derry 2-12

Derry are running out of games to maintain their Division One status after a chastening night in Croke Park saw Dublin romp to a comfortable 11-point victory.

The result leaves Paddy Tally's team with only one point from their four top flight games to date with tough trips to Donegal and Armagh among a league finale that also includes Mayo in Celtic Park. That solitary point arrived in last week's draw with Galway, a match that showcased a worrying recent Jekyll and Hyde trait Derry seem to be developing and by that barometer, this Dublin match was more Galway first half than second.

After a bright opening in which Derry could have been six points clear, Dublin turned the screw to hit 1-10 without reply either side of half-time to have the victory wrapped up long before the final whistle. And that was even with Sean Bugler, the game's outstanding player, having hobbled off after only 55 minutes by which time he had already notched six points from play in a virtuoso perfomance.

But Bugler wasn't the only shining light in sky blue. Brian Howard was superb, Luke Breathnach brilliant and just when Derry thought it couldn't get any worse, Con O'Callaghan borrowed Ciaran Kilkenny's No. 11 shirt to appear off the bench and hit 0-4, including one sublime two-pointer.

For Derry, there were precious few bright sparks in a game the Oak Leafers will need to quickly learn from lessons from.

With Ciaran McFaul picking up an injury in the warm-up, there was a National League debut for Steelstown's Cahir McMonagle and things started well for Derry in an opening half of two contrasting quarters.

For Dublin Bugler had an inspired opening half, hitting 0-4 from as many shots and it was he set the tone with the game's opening score after only 37 seconds. It was quickly followed by one from Breathnach as Dublin got plenty of change out of Derry's insistence on the long kick-out.

A Paul Cassidy point on three minutes got the Oak Leafers moving before Breathnach grabbed his second score, all inside an frenetic opening five minutes.

And Derry were slowly finding their feet and enjoyed their best spell of the half with five unanswered points in eight minutes to surge 0-6 to 0-3 ahead with the new rules playing a major role. A Declan Cassidy point was followed by a Shane McGuigan free which was oddly moved forward for a non return of the ball before the Dubs were then penalised for a 3 on 3 infraction which handed McGuigan a two point free.

Another McGuigan free, this time from inside the arc, capped a great spell for Derry who should also have hit the net when Niall Toner's quick thinking opened up Dublin only for his pass to McGuigan to be inches too long, meaning the stretching Slaughtneil forward could only push his effort off the inside of the Dublin post before it was scrambled off the Dublin line by keeper Evan Comerford.

Indeed that McGuigan free signalled Derry's final score of the half as Dublin took complete control.

Farrell's men had already served notice of their lightning quick transition when Breathnach saw a 12th minute goal disallowed for a square ball but, trailing by three, the home side went through the gears to hit the 1-10 that changed the complexion of the match completely

Breathnach (2) and Bugler levelled proceedings before Niall Scully's goal put some daylight between the teams. The major was all down to Eoghan O'Donnell's ability to tie up Derry defenders. The Dublin No. 14 was eventually bottled up by defenders but when Brendan Rogers’ poked clearance found Scully in support, he flighted a lovely shot over everyone and in off McNicholl's crossbar for a 1-06 to 0-6 lead.

Scully then made it a personal 1-1 in two minutes and when that was added to by points from Bugler, Comerford and Howard, the latter after taking a lovely catch inside his own '45' and surging forward, Dublin went into half-time boasting a commanding 1-10 to 0-06 lead.

Any hint of a Galway-esque fightback soon evaporated in a one sided second half in which Dublin continued to prosper off Derry's long kick-outs. Conor Tyrell and Lorcan O'Dell both found the net in a 35 minutes that could have brought even more goals.

Even Brendan Rogers' superb finish and Conor Glass' second Derry goal couldn't mask the gulf between the teams on the night. This was eye opening stuff, the only positive being Derry's league destiny remains in their own hands. For now.

Dublin scorers: Niall Scully 1-2, Sean Bugler 0-6, Luke Breathnach 0-4, Conor Tyrell 1-0, Lorcan O'Dell 1-0, Evan Comerford 0-1, Brian Howard 0-1, Cian Murphy 0-2, Con O'Callaghan 0-4 (1tp).

Derry scorers: Brendan Rogers 1-0, Shane McGuigan 0-7 (2tpf, 3f), Conor Glass 1-0, Paul Cassidy 0-3 (1tp), Declan Cassidy 0-1, Cahir McMonagle 0-1.

Dublin: Evan Comerford, Alex Gavin, Theo Clancy, David Byrne, Luke Breathnach, Sean MacMahon, Cian Murphy, Brian Howard, Tom Lahiff, Sean Bugler, Niall O'Callaghan, Kevin Lahiff, Conor Tyrrell, Eoghan O'Donnell, Niall Scully. (Subs) Lorcan O'Dell for E O'Donnell, 45mins; Con O'Callaghn for N O'Callaghan, 45mins; Sean Lowry for K Lahiff, 51mins; David Keough for S Bulger (inj), 55mins.

Derry: Neil McNichol, Diarmuid Baker, Eoin McEvoy, Martin Bradley, Conor Doherty, Brendan Rogers, Declan Cassidy, Conor Glass, Anton Tohill, Cahir McMonagle, Paul Cassidy, Ethan Doherty, Ben McCarron, Shane McGuigan, Niall Toner. (Subs) Calum McGrogan for N Toner (inj) 21mins; Lachlan Murray for C McGrogan, 41mins; Padraig McGrogan for D Cassidy, 44mins; Niall Loughlin for B McCarron, 52mins; Mark Doherty for C McMonagle, 60mins.

Black Card: D Baker, 59mins.

Referee: Noel Mooney