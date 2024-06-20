Derry have Ger Dillon back to face Kerry. Photo: George Sweeney

​Minor manager Damian McErlain is expecting Kerry to provide Derry with their toughest challenge yet as the Oak Leafers go in search of a second All Ireland final appearance in two years.

And when you consider Derry's run to Saturday's semi-final in Mullingar (throw-in 1.30pm) has taken them past Tyrone, Armagh and Dublin in the quarter-final two weeks ago, should the Oak Leafers qualify to meet either Armagh or Mayo in the decider they will have done it the hard way!

"If you can get through the matches, then I think you are better to come through a tight matches which give you loads to learn, there's no question about that," said the Derry boss.

"We haven't been in a position yet where we have't had anything to learn after a game. We've had loads to learn and take from all the games we've played, things you want to work on and things you want to be better at. Stuff you've done that has given the opposition, energy or a foothold in the game.

"No, I always prefer to win the matches tight than to be winning by a high margin because it can be dangerous territory when you come to the next one."

Dublin provided exactly such a test in the last eight and Derry were forced to dig deep on more than one occasion which was in stark contrast to Kerry's 3-18 to 2-03 cruise against Roscommon, a performance which impressed McErlain.

"We have no control over who we get in the semi-final or any of the matches so you just have to play what is in front of you," he added of Derry's run to the last four, "Kerry? Well most times you're trying to win a championship and you get to this stage then Kerry are there or thereabouts.

"They've appeared again and are going to present a serous challenge. They're a quality side, very big physically and have good forwards, a good midfield - just good players all over so they will present a challenge we haven't met so far.

"They really went after the Roscommon kick-out and were very efficient with their score taking which shows you the approach they take. They're very aggressive in their approach and try to press high. Look, it's going to be a major challenge to cope with all that.

"We're just hoping all the tests we've had so far are helping us develop and improve with every game. It's just a question of hoping we improve again another bit for this one."

The two sides have met this season in a challenge game so both have first half knowledge of the other's game. The return to fitness of forward Ger Dillon will likely see Derry installed as slight favourites but it's a type McErlain doesn't believe at this stage of a championship.

"I always say about minor level that you don't know how good the teams are until you out they press the flesh on the pitch on the day. You just never know. People are guessing outside the group. The people involved in the preparation of the minor teams they are the only ones who would have some sort of reading on what the opposition are going to bring but you don't know until the day itself.