Derry and Glen senior footballer Eunan Mulholland was among the recipients as 32 ‘Education Champion Scholarships’ were handed out by the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) and the Irish American Partnership (the Partnership).

The GPA and Irish American Partnership enjoy a long-standing relationship and are providing $128,000 in scholarships, focussed on the importance of careers in education over the next four years to inter-county players. Education Champion Scholarships will be awarded each year as a result of funding provided by the Partnership.

This year's 32 recipients – one from each of the 32 counties - are student teachers and those pursuing postgraduate studies to further their careers in education. More than 300 GPA members are in the teaching profession.

The scholarships were awarded at a function at the Alex Hotel in Dublin, attended by Irish American Partnership President and CEO, Mary Sugrue, GPA CEO Tom Parsons and the 32 recipients. As part of the process the recipients have undertaken to conduct a session with their classes on the theme of leadership before the end of the current term.

Speaking at the announcement, GPA CEO Tom Parsons said; “Teaching is without doubt one of the most important and influential careers that anybody can undertake. Teachers shape and mould young people, not only as students, but also as people. They play a vital role in their development.

“Teachers are role models for kids across Ireland, so it is essential to support the next generation. That is why I am so happy to make this announcement alongside the Irish American Partnership without whose support these scholarships would not have been possible.”

“The Education Champion Scholarship embodies the Irish American Partnership’s mission to honour our Irish heritage through investment in education,” added President & CEO, Mary Sugrue.

“By supporting these Gaelic Players, we recognise not only their dedication to sport but also their role as cultural ambassadors who preserve and promote Irish traditions. Their leadership, both on and off the field, is inspiring, and we are proud to invest in their journey as they work to educate and mentor Ireland’s youth.”

The scholarships have been awarded on a 50:50 female to male basis and across the four codes. The full list of these recipients is:

Camogie: Rachel Breen (Carlow, ATU Sligo), Shanise Fitzsimons (Cavan, Hibernia College), Rachael Hanniffy (Galway, Hibernia College), Julianne Malone (Kilkenny, Hibernia College), Sharon Shanahan (Offaly, UL), Rachael Walsh (Waterford, UL).

Hurling: Thomas Cawley (Sligo, UL), Ciaran Doyle (Westmeath, DCU), Martin Feeney (Leitrim, DCU), Barry Heffernan (Tipperary, Hibernia College), Rory McCloskey (Antrim, St. Mary’s College), Shane Meehan (Clare, Mary Immaculate), Tim O’Mahony (Cork, Hibernia College).

Football (Female): Niamh Carr (Donegal , Maynooth University), Lucy Dunne (Wicklow, UCD), Niamh Gallogly (Meath, DCU), Aisling Hanley (Roscommon, DCU), Sarah Harding Kenny (Wexford, Hibernia College), Orla Hennessy (Laois, ATU Sligo), Meadhbh MacNamara (Limerick, Mary Immaculate), Caoimhe McCormack (Longford, DCU), Niamh McManus (Fermanagh, St. Mary’s College), Ruth Sargent (Kildare, St. Patrick’s College).

Football (Male): James Duggan (Down, St. Mary’s College), Rory Grugan (Armagh, UUJ), Ciarán Kilkenny (Dublin, DCU), Craig Lennon (Louth, DCU), Tadhg Morley (Kerry, UL), Micheál McCarville (Monaghan, Hibernia College), Eunan Mulholland (Derry, UUJ), Seán O’Donnell (Tyrone, St. Mary’s College), Ryan O’Donoghue (Mayo, UCG).