Ballerin got their Derry JFC campaign off to a winning start against Doire Trasna last week.. Photo: George Sweeney

Premier Electrics Junior Football Championship, Group B

Ballerin 1-7, Doire Trasna 0-6

With the score at 0-3 each a converted penalty by Paul Ferris sent Ballerin on the way to an eventually comfortable opening day four point victory in Group B of the Premier Electrics Derry Junior Championship.

With scores at a premium, the goal was a game changer and secured a victory which extends Ballerin’s unbeaten run to 13 games. That goal on the cusp of half time was a blow to the Pearses who’d been on top for the opening quarter but the Waterside men will look back on a blank spell from the 13th to 50th minutes during which they failed to register a single score and the Sarsfields got their entire tally of 1-7.

When these teams meet it is traditionally low scoring. Two weeks earlier their league encounter ended prematurely with Ballerin leading by 0-3 to 0-2 and in last year’s Neil Carlin Cup final Ballerin won by 1-4 to 0-5! The heavy showers on the firm Shamrock Park surface caused many a slip by players on both sides. Not a classic by any means.

The winner’s full forward, Shane Ferris, proved a nightmare for the Trasna defence. Playing as a one man full forward line, he won virtually every ball that came his way, even when double marked. That left his team with a five man half forward line but when Ferris did get ball he generally had to play it back as there was nothing ahead of him. The result was the other forwards had to recycle to get into scoring positions.

In the early stages the tall Trasna duo of Caolan Doyle and Paul Quigley won a lot of possession but the Ballerin pair of Antoin Bradley and Jarleth Mooney began to break the ball and they had the team-mates in position to mop it up. While Shane Ferris was the go-to player for the winners,there was Colin Murray on the other side. He too was basically a one man attack but unlike Ferris, he didn’t get enough ball to do the damage he’s capable of. Very often he had to forage back to get possession when not in a scoring position.

The Ballerin defence was sound with keeper Adam Reid only tested once while Brian Deighan and Callum Bradley did a lot of good work. Trasna lacked the pace in key positions to turn the game around after conceding the penalty. The winners made better use of their bench with Eugene Mullan hitting two quick points when introduced at half time.

The Waterside men started confidently, using the long ball into Murray. They got the opening score when Tomas McCrossan found half forward Caolan O’Connell who hit an excellent point.

A Ryan Doherty free on eight minutes got the home team on the scoreboard and shortly after Trasna keeper, Flynn Doherty, did well to save a low shot from the other Doherty. Murray then restored the Pearse’s lead after a jinking run before making it 0-3 to 0-1 after 13 minutes.

As the rain made the pitch into a semi-skating rink, Ballerin began to launch their attacks up the left flank with their second score coming from half-back Callum Bradley on 19 minutes. They levelled the game when referee Sean Curran spotted an off the ball foul on Shane Ferris and Liam Brown converted from straight in front of the posts.

Ballerin began to dominate possession but luck was not on the side of Shane Ferris who saw his ’45 come off a post. However, with the half time whistle just a minute away Paul Ferris picked out his brother, Shane, who was pulled down in forbidden territory. From the spot Paul made no mistake,leaving his team 1-3 to 0-3 ahead at the break.

With the rain now lashing down Ballerin took a firm grip on the resumption and within five minutes sub Eugene Mullan had hit two excellent points to open up a five point lead and leave the battling Pearses with a huge 25 minutes ahead of them.

It was safety first from the winners who played a possession game, using every inch of the Croke Park sized pitch before working another score through Jarleth Bradley to open up a six point lead. At the three quarter stage the gap went out to seven when Shane Ferris picked out his unmarked brother, Mark who made it 1-7 to 0-3.

In a rare Ballerin last quarter attack young Trasna keeper Flynn Doherty, who was making his championship debut, made a brilliant save from a Eugene Mullan piledriver.

In the closing 10 minutes the visitors put on a lot of pressure as Ciaran McGowan posted their first score in 37 minutes, one that was quickly followed by a Murray free. Five minutes from the end Murray hit his fourth point. Pearses were now using the long ball into the goal area and came close to getting a game saving major only to see Brian Deighan clear off his line.

Ballerin scorers: Paul Ferris (1-0,pen) Eugene Mullan (0-2) Ryan Doherty (0-1f) Liam Brown (0-1f), Callum Bradley, Jarleth Bradley and Mark Ferris (0-1) each.

Trasna scorers: Colin Murray (0-4,1f), Caolan O’Connell and Ciaran McGowan (0-1 ) each.

Ballerin: Adam Reid, Hugh Higgins, Brian Deighan, Bobby Mullan, Daniel Walton, Shane McIntyre, Callum Bradley, Jarleth Mooney, Antoin Bradley, Ryan Doherty, Liam Brown, Paul Ferris, Jarleth Bradley, Shane Ferris, Mark Ferris. Subs Eugene Mullan for L Brown (ht), Darren Robinson for R Doherty and Sean Ferris for J Mooney both(37), Simon McGinley or A Bradley (47) Odhran Canning, for J Bradley (55)