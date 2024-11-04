DERRY GAA: Craigbane defeat Knockbride to make Ulster Junior semi-final

SOLID: Craigbane’s Fintan Lynch. Photo: George Sweeney

Ulster Junior Football Championship Quarter Final

Craigbane 1-10,Knockbride 1-7

Craigbane made the long trip to Breffini Park, Cavan on Sunday and came away with a positive result against Cavan champions Knockbride.

Despite going long spells without scoring, Kevin Moore’s men always looked likely winners against a Knockbride team that managed just one first half score and that came after 27 minutes. The home side did come alive in the second half but the Derry champions had matters wrapped up long before sub Ben Mulvey scored an injury time consolation goal one.

Craigbane were forced to make two changes from the team that defeated Tyrone champions, Killeeshil in the preliminary quarter final. Experienced full back David Lowry and attack leader Cahir O’Kane were both out with injury but the St. Josephs had able replacements in Fintan Lynch at full back and Aaron Sharkey replacing O’Kane.

It was a solid all round performance by the Derry champions who now meet Drumahown of Monaghan in the semi final. They beat St. Macartans of Fermanagh by 1-10 to 1-9.

Craigbane bossed the opening half and led by 0-6 to 0-1 at the break. Lee Moore and Fergal Mortimer got them up and running but another 12 minutes had elapsed before Mortimer got his second score. The Cavan champions sat back and that suited Craigbane who were able to pick off long range points.

Jacob McElhinney and Mortimer again raised white flags before teenager Lorcan Reilly, from a free, got the Cavan champions first score after 27 minutes. Another Moore point left five between them at half time.

There was a bit more bite about Knockbride in the second half as Lorecan Reilly (free), Ciaran Smith and Liam Fay cut the Craigbane lead to four points at the three quarter stage. But just

as he has done many times in the past, Jude McLaughlin was in the right place at the right time to place the ball in the Knockbride net on 48 minutes to restore the Lilywhites’ five point half time lead.

Knockbride replied with a Michael Smith point but that was quickly wiped out by a Lee Moore free. Midfielder Liam Fay then brought the Knockbride total to 0-6 but Craigbane were finding the range much better as Lee Moore and Conor McLaughlin left six between them with five minutes remaining.

Craigbane had their place well and truly staked in the last four when Mulvey got that late goal. Play continued for another four minutes with a score at either end, Jude McLaughin (free) for Craignane and Ciaran Smith (free) for Knockbride but Craigbane had already done enough to progress.

Craigbane scorers: Lee Moore (0-4, 2f), Jude McLaughlin (1-1, 1f), Fergal Mortimer (0-3), Jacob McElhinney (0-1), Conor McLaughlin (0-1).

Knockbride scorers: Ben Mulvey (1-0) Lorcan Relly (0-2, 2f) Ciaran Smith (0-2, 1f), Liam Fay (0-2), Michael Smith (0-1)

Referee: Shane Murphy.