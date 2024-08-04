Former Derry man Conor McAtamney was superb for Swatragh against Dungiven.

O'Neill’s Derry Senior Football Championship, Group A

Swatragh 4-12 Dungiven 2-7

A second half defensive collapse by Dungiven opened the gates for a surprisingly comfortable win for a Swatragh team that were just on level terms, 1-06 each, at half-time in Owenbeg on Saturday.

At that stage there was little to indicate other than this had the makings of a very close game. In the opening half hour James McNicholl’s Dungiven had recovered from a sluggish start to play some fast attacking football. One of the players who had been prominent in the first half was midfielder Jack McGroarty. He was always available for a pass and his pace was causing Swatragh more than a few problems. When the ‘curly finger’ beckoned in the 43rd minute it was a major surprise.

His team trailed by 10 points at that stage but it did not seem to be of his doing. The main problem for the St. Canice’s was that their smallish full back line that could not handle the Swatragh inside trio of Feargal Coyle and James and Sean Kearney who totalled 2-08 between them.

With noted coach Niall Conway now in charge, he will get the best out of this Swatragh team. The Davitt’s have been seen for years as a team that never fulfilled their potential. Now, with their powerful running game so well rehearsed they can have a big say in this year’s championship.

Eoin Higgins carried the main scoring threat for the Dungiven men but in the second half his outfield players were sniffed out and he got no real supply. With big Conor McAtamney and Patrick Kearney staking their claim to midfield superiority after half-time it was one way traffic in the direction of the Dungiven goals. The bald statistic for the losers is that they lost the second half by 3-6 to 1-1 and went almost half an hour without scoring.

Swatragh hit the front in the second minute with a super point from Sean Kearney after being set up by his brother, Francis. Sean Kearney then placed Conor McAtamney to double their lead and by the sixth minute Tiernan Walsh had trebled it for 0-3 to no score.

The impressive Eoin Higgins got Dungiven off the mark in the seventh minute but back came the Swa’ for a pointed James Kearney free.

With Kevin Johnston and Eoin Higgins prominent, Dungiven were level 17 minutes into the half through two more Higgins points and one from half back Patrick O’Kane.

However Swatragh clicked into gear again after Fintan Murphy had given Dungiven the lead. A driving run up the middle by Francis Kearney and a fierce shot parried out by keeper Farren fell to James Kearney and the elder brother dispatched the ball to the net for a 1-4 to 0-5 lead.

Full forward Fintan Murphy pinged over a ’45 to leave just a point between them with the O’Cahan’s playing their best football at this stage as they regained the lead with a stunner of a goal. Jack McCGroarty laid the ball off to Joe Dillon who found Eoin Higgins wide on the left. The young corner forward danced around two defenders and fired a rocket past keeper McGurk for a 1-6 to 1-4 lead.

Swatragh dominated the last few minutes of the half and drew level with points from centre half back Sean Francis Quinn and a huge 31st minute free by James Kearney. At 1-06 each an exciting second half beckoned, or so we thought!

A Sean Kearney free was replicated Eoin Higgins upon the restart but in the 33rd minute Francis Kearney finished a fine move for a quality goal and his team never looked back from then on.

Fearghal Coyle sent over a point and in the 39th minute a poor kick out from keeper Farren was claimed by James Kearney and he could not miss to leave the score 3-8 to 1-7 and Dungiven heads began to drop.

They had the chance to get something back but Darragh McGilligan shot wide from the penalty spot in the 39 th minute. From there on they struggled to get possession in the midfield area where McAtamney and Sean Francis Quinn were virtually unstoppable. With 17 minutes remaining the winners got their fourth goal and it was all too easy as McAtamney ran on to a James Kearney pass to give his team a 4-8 to 1-7 lead.

Sean Kearney and James Kearney added further points but it was just the matter of playing out time until the final whistle, McKeever’s late goal nothing more than a mere consolation!

Swatragh scorers: James Kearney (2-2, 1f), Conor McAtamney (1-2), Sean Kearney (0-5, 3f), Francis Kearney (1-0), Fergal Coyle (0-1), Sean M Quinn (0-1), Tiernan Walsh (0-1).

Dungiven scorers: Eoin Higgins (1-4, 1f), Niall McKeever (1-0), Fintan Murphy (0-2, 1 ‘45’), Patrick O’Kane (0-1).

Swatragh: Fintan McGurk, Adam McLaughlin, Sean Martin Quinn, Tommy McKeagney, Tiernan Walsh, Sean Francis Quinn, Cathal Murray, Conor McAtamney, Patrick Kearney, Niall Coyle, Francis Kearney, James Friel, Feargal Coyle, James Kearney, Sean Kearney. (Subs) Lorcan McWilliams for F Coyle, 49mins; Patrick Turner for J Friel, 49mins; Niall McAtamney for J Kearney, 55mins; Diarmuid Dillon for T McKeagney, 58mins.

Dungiven: Kevin Farren, Eoin McKeever, Bobby Bitcher, Jack Dunne, Darragh McGilligan, Kevin Johnston, Patrick O’Kane, Conor Murphy, Jack McGroarty, Joe Dillon, Donal McGilligan, Odhran Murphy, Eoin Higgins, Fintan Murphy, Niall McGonigle. Subs. Niall McKeever for O Murphy, 40mins; Thomas Brady for J McGroarty, 42mins; Martin Burke for D McGilligan, 51mins.

Referee: Brendan Quinn (Lavey)