Kevin Martin's injury time penalty wasn't enough in a dramatic finale at John McLaughlin Park. Photo: George Sweeney

McFeely Group Intermediate Football Championship, Group B

Faughanvale 1-13, Eoghan Rua 1-15

Where do you start with this one? Down a man and three behind, Faughanvale level with a hotly disputed penalty four minutes into added time – you'd think that was the story, right? Wrong.

There was still time for a winner, only those imagining a 'Vale side who'd been playing catch-up since the opening minute would seize their spot-kick lifeline to push on for a vital two points would be wrong again. Instead, an Eoghan Rua side who appears to have 'experienced' added to every written description of it highlighted the value of all those years of championship nous.

As they’d shown throughout a second half in which they faced a stiff breeze and the slow chipping away of their five point half-time advantage, there was no panic when Kevin Martin slipped the controversial penalty into the net to tie the game at 1-13 apiece. And why should there be when Sean Leo McGoldrick was pulling the strings so impressively alongside the excellent Barry Daly and all behind two brilliant forward performances from Dara Mooney and Lorcan McMullen.

McGoldrick, Mooney and McMullen were all involved in a superb team move that ended with first half substitute Gavin McWilliams tapping over the lead point on 66 minutes. And there was still time for a foul on McMullen from another break-out which allowed Aiden McGonigle to slot over the insurance free and cap a crazy finale to a game never short on incident.

It was a first Group B defeat for 'Vale just as they looked set to claw a victory from a game in which they bossed possession, even against the breeze. However, where Eoghan Rua were patient and economic with attacks, the 'Vale too often rushed things or took the wrong option as 12 wides testifies.

They had issues with a number of decisions, notably the lack of a 39th minute penalty when Odhran Clenaghan was upended on his way to goal and Finn McEwan's 49th minute point which one umpire gave wide and one said split the posts. Referee Anthony Campbell gave it and the score punctured a 'Vale run of (what would have been) five successive points which could've seen the hosts level had McEwan's not been given. But Faughanvale also had enough chances and enough ball to be masters of their own destiny and that will be the main frustration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First half Eoghan Rua had the stiff breeze at their backs and despite being pinned back by 'Vale's high press they still managed to navigate a exit route to leave McMullen and Martin with space to do considerable damage.

Vale kept pressed the visitors’ kicks but when they weren't aimed at Sean Leo McGoldrick, he attracted 'Vale players to him which meant there was always a way out and into the green spaces for Coleraine.

Early scores from Ruairi Mooney and McMullen (2) had Eoghan Rua three up from three shots while 'Vale had already hit four wides in those opening 10 minutes. Kevin Martin, who was operating at wing-back, hit a free to get the St. Mary's on the scoreboard on 12 minutes but 60 seconds later McMullen was sending Dara Mooney in on goal. Mooney had two bites at it, both superbly saved by 'Vale keeper Padhraic O'Neill, but unfortunately for the home side McMullen had continued his run and tapped home the second rebound for 1-03 to 0-1.

The sides traded four scores a-peice for the remainder of the half, Mark Creane, Eoin McElhinney (f) James McCafferty and a lovely Michael Sweeney solo effort on target for 'Vale but Aiden McGonigle (2,1f), McWilliams and Dara Mooney ensured the visitors went in ahead at 0-5 to 1-07.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The introduction of Paddy O'Kane and Shan McElhinney at half-time had an immediate impact as O'Kane pointed inside three minutes but Coleraine have been down this road before and used all their experience (there's that word again!) to slow things down and take the sting out of proceedings. It served to frustrate the home side who snatched at a few opportunities they would normally have scored but they still managed to reel the lead back in to a point at 0-13 to 1-11 with seven left to play.

But just when St. Mary's were breathing down their throats, Coleraine got yet another kick-out away to Sean Leo who moved his team upfield for Dara Mooney to provide the score .

A black card for 'Vale's Mark Creane didn't help the home cause and all looked lost when another McGonigle free pushed Coleraine out to 1-13 to 0-13 as the clock hit 60. That is until Eoin McElhinney picked out Jude Bryson who was definitely shoved as he shot for a point on the turn. The effort went wide but the referee signalled a penalty that even 'Vale were surprised to get.

Cue a couple of minutes of chaos that ended with what looked a red card for Coleraine manager Richard Carey and Kevin Martin scoring the spot-kick. It was next score the winner and Eoghan Rua who flipped the script!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Faughanvale scorers: Kevin Martin (1-4,1pen, 4f), Eoin McElhinney (0-2, 1f), Mark Creane (0-1), Michael Sweeney (0-1), Patrick O'Kane (0-1), Conor McGuinness (0-1), Jude Bryson (0-1), Connlaoth McGee (0-1), Shane McElhinney (0-1).

Eoghan Rua scorers: Lorcan McMullen (1-2), Aidan McGonigle (0-4, 3f), Dara Mooney (0-3, 1f), Gavin McWilliams (0-2), Finn McEwan (0-2), Ruairi Mooney (0-1), Eoghan Daly (0-1).

Faughanvale: Padhraic O'Neill, Kyle McGuinness, Michael Sweeney, Ruaidhri Lynch, Aaron Mullan, Conor McGuinness, Kevin Martin, Mark Creane, Cathal O'Kane, Odhran Clenaghan, Connlaoth McGee, Shea Martin, James McCafferty, Eoin McElhinney, Jude Bryson. (Subs) Shane McElhinney for A Mullan, HT; Patrick O'Kane for J McCafferty, HT; Gordon Fahey for K McGuinness, 55mins; Black Card: M Creane: 56mins.

Eoghan Rua: Barry McGoldrick, Darren Quigley, Barry Daly, Ciaran Lagan, Sean Leo McGoldrick, Ruairi Mooney, Eoghan Daly, Adam Kerr, Finn McEwan, Pearce McGonigle, Aidan McGonigle, Ciaran Lenehan, Dara Mooney, Lorcan McMullen, Ciaran McGoldrick. (Subs) Gavin McWilliams for C Lenehan (inj), 17mins; Paul Wells for B MCGoldrick, 64mins.

Referee: Anthony Campbell