Glenullin are back in he Division One after victory over Eoghan Rua in the Saturday's promotion/relegation play-off. Photo: George Sweeney

Division One/Two Relegation Promotion play-off

Glenullin 3-16 Eoghan Rua 2-8.

Glenullin returned to senior football after a remarkable comeback secured promotion to Division One and relegated Eoghan Rua in Saturday’s promotion-relegation play-off.

A good attendance at Owenbeg witnessed a stirring comeback by Paddy Bradley’s men who must have given their supporters nightmares early on. Ten minutes from the interval you’d not have given tuppence for Glenullin’s promotion chances. Their defence leaked like a sieve and they trailed a rampant Eoghan Rua by 2-5 to 0-2. Yet from there, Glenullin took a firm grip and outscored a fading Coleraine team by 3-14 to 0-3. At half time Eoghan Rua still had a five point lead but the were totally over run in the last 30 minutes

Glenullin’s defence gelled much better in the second half and in front of them Neil McNicholl and Traglach Bradley dominated midfield. With Eoin Bradley coming off the bench and Ryan McNicholl pushing into the full forward line it was one way traffic.

McNicholl hit two brilliant goals and looked more comfortable closer to the target. Once Glenullin clicked into gear, Coleraine had no answer to their fitness and cohesion. In that rocky first-half corner-forward Dermot O’Kane was the man who took his scores and caused the Eoghan Rua defence most bother.

Glenullin now move up to Division One of the league after an absence of six years while Eoghan Rua drop to Division Two after a successful 16 years in the top flight. With some of their long serving players feeling the pace they look to have a long way back. This was their 16th successive league defeat!

It was Glenullin’s target to return to senior football and they’ve earned the right but they too have some long serving players still going strong. In this victory they has the pace on the flanks to open up the Eoghan Rua defence at will once they got into gear but they’ll be aware there are stiffer tasks ahead. On Glenullin’s first half performance they looked to be a mile away. On their second, it will take a good team to stop them from winning a third successive intermediate championship!

Glenullin hit two early wides and in the second minute had keeper Niall O’Kane black carded for a foul on the impressive Dara Mooney who converted the free. Chrissy Dempsey turned his number 10 jersey inside out and took up the custodial role until the return of O’Kane.

It was the very impressive Dermot O’Kane who brought Bradley’s men level but with control around the middle Coleraine’s attack was getting plenty of clean possession. McMullan put his team back in front and then came a brilliant individual goal from Aidan McGonigle who soloed from the middle of the field totally unchallenged to slip the ball into the net for a four point lead.

After 12 minutes Loran McMullan pointed and just before the return of Niall O’Kane, Mooney crossed for Aidan McGonigle to punch the ball to the net and give the north coast men a shock 2-3 to 0-1 lead. Mooney then put Eoghan Rua nine in front as the Glenullin defence once again got in a tangle.

Lorcan McMullan tagged on another Coleraine point and a shock result was looming large. With the margin out to 10 there looked to be no way back for the Mitchel’s but they proved a resilient bunch.

Any time Glenullin managed to get the ball in the general direction of Dermot O’Kane the accurate school teacher delivered. By half time he had scored five of his team’s six points but they were still five behind Eoghan Rua’s 2-5.

Glenullin came out for the second half a different team. Eoin Bradley, who had been listed to start, came into the half forward line and played a major role in the turn around. Ryan McNicholl moved to the inside line and spelt danger any time he was in possession.

Inside two minutes Mark O’Kane and Cathal Hasson had them just three behind and suddenly Coleraine looked in trouble. They were losing out all over the field as Glenullin ran the show. Tarlagh Bradley, who had been quiet in the first half, sent over a monster of a point on 36 minutes.

Eoghan Rua pulled one back when Dara Mooney punished a foul on big brother, Ruairi but it was Dermot O’Kane who hit the next score, sending over a brilliant effort from a difficult angle. McNicholl then latched on to a poor Wells kick out and blasted the ball to the net.

The roof was falling in on Eoghan Rua and when Eoin Bradley and Dermot O’Kane nosed Glenullin ahead on a score of 1-12 to 2-6, it was just the matter of how much Glenullin would win by. Another brilliant McNicholl goal was followed by a Cormac Hasson point before a converted Aidan McGonigle free proved temporary respite for Eoghan Rua.

Three minutes from the end McNicholl was fouled and with goalie Wells sent to the ‘sin bin’, ‘Skinner’ Bradley hammered home the penalty to confirm his team’s promotion.

Glenullin scorers: Ryan McNicholl 2-1, Dermot O’Kane 0-8 5f, Eoin Bradley 1-1, 1-0 pen, Ronan Close 0-1f, Cormac Hasson, Traglach Bradley, Cathal Hasson, Mark O’Kane, Cathal Hasson 0-1 each.

Eoghan Rua scorers: Aidan McGonigle 2-2, 1f, Dara Mooney 0-3, 2f. Lorcan McMullan 0-3.

Glenullin: Niall O’Kane, Eamon Hasson, Eunan O’Kane, Daniel O’Kane, Cormac Hasson, John O’Kane, Conor Rafferty, Neil McNicholl, Traglach Bradley, Chrissy Dempsey, Ryan McNicholl, Cathal Hasson, Mark O’Kane, Fearghal Close, Dermot O’Kane. Subs used Eoin Bradley, Michael Og McKeown, Eunan Boylan, Ruan McNicholl, Ronan Close.

Eoghan Rua: Paul Wells, Ciaran Lagan, Barry Daly, Eoin Daly, Barry McGoldrick, Ruairi Mooney, Sean Leo McGoldrick, Adam Kerr, Niall Holly, Ciaran Lenaghan, Aidan McGonigle, Pearse McGonigle, Dara Mooney, Lorcan McMullan, Ciaran McGoldrick. Sub Dara McGoldrick.