Kerry’s Eoin Ross is challenged by Derry pair Reese McSorley and Darragh McGilligan during Allianz Hurling League game at Celtic Park last Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2306GS – 24

Last week's opening day defeat to Kerry offered a few green shoots of hope for McGarvey's revamped squad but Division 2A is no place to learn your inter-county trade and the Lavey man acknowledged.

"Offaly are probably a bit stronger than Kerry but if we can tidy up our own mistakes, like last week the two goals were mistakes, then we'll see," explained McGarvey.

"I think we gave away two 'throw ball' frees that were scored, Paul Cleary kicked one away that was brought into the scoring zone - that's nine points we have given away. If we cut out those sort of mistakes, then we are in the match and we have a chance.

"The six minutes injury time at the end of the first half against Kerry, we suffered from it and I felt that time was being added on for their free taker taking too long. Instead of throwing the ball in, the ref seemed to add it on, at least that's what the fourth official thought it was for. I mean Padraig Boyle scored his frees but surely the way to deal with it would have been to punish the free taker, not to two teams.

"That happened quite a few times and they scored two points from frees in those added minutes. That five minutes period was crucial and then when the goal went in, we were really on the back foot then. It is about tidying up all those things but the problem is, this is not a division for learning. If you make a mistake or two then you are in serious trouble. It's not a great place to learn in but we're going to have to learn."

Last week saw Oak Leaf captain and talisman Cormac O'Doherty deployed in a deep lying sweeper role something his manager believes can help a young Derry team get a foothold against such high level opposition.

Cormac could play anywhere but we want to be well set up in this league, be competitive and make sure we are in games with a chance to win them," added the Derry manager.

"Maybe we were a bit slow at the finish in pushing him back out again when the goal went in. When we did push him out we were really chasing it at that stage and then we were getting caught.

"Tactically, Kerry were very good in the second half. They put 12 men out in their own half and almost dared us to come and attack them. It was trying to get through the eye of a needle to be in a position to take the scores during that last 15 minutes.

"We are probably playing without what I might call 'natural forwards', guys that we lost off the panel like Deccy Foley, Odhran McKeever, those type of players. We don't have that type on the panel at present so scores may not come as easy. That means we have to be a bit better with the ball coming out of defence and going into our forwards.

"That said, I thought some of our play, especially that second half period, was as good as anything from either team in the game.