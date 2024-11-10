Newbridge’s Patrick McMullan gets is tackled by Clann Eireann’s Tiernan Kelly. Photo: George Sweeney

Ulster Senior Club Championship Quarter-final

Newbridge 0-12, Clann Eireann 0-14

Late points from Clann Eireann duo Ryan Owens and Jack Conlon broke Newbridge hearts and settled a thrilling Ulster Senior Club Championship quarter-final in Celtic Park on Sunday.

Gary Hetherington and Kevin Brady's Derry champions had fought back to level at 12 points apiece with less than three minutes left of a game which saw the two teams level on SIX separate occasions - five times in the second half - across a gripping hour plus of quality football.

Newbridge’s Odhran McGlone gets is tackled by Carrickruppen’s Conor McConville. Photo: George Sweeney

Trailing 0-8 to 0-6 at the break, the O'Leary's produced a superb third quarter and, inspired by Conor Doherty, fought back to lead at 0-9 to 0-8 and 0-10 to 0-9. However, the Clann's decision to switch 'footballer of the year' nominee Barry McCambridge on to Doherty for the final quarter proved critical, the duo cancelling each other out, but Clann Eireann wrestling back the momentum through which they edged themselves over the line in dramatic fashion for a victory they just about deserved.

Oisin Doherty's third point of the day had levelled with only three minutes remaining before Owens edged Ruairi Lavery's men back in front with only one minute left. Injury time saw the Derry club forced to throw caution to the wind and that left the gap from which Conlon grab the insurance score after a turnover deep in his own half. It was a harsh finish to special season for a Newbridge team who who will only get stronger next year with the additions of All Ireland winning minor duo Eamon Young and Cathair McBride next season.

With both sides setting up as they had in their respective county final victories, there was more than the odd similarity in an opening half that saw 14 first half scores from 12 different scorers.

Armagh county forward Conor Turbitt was the main threat to Newbridge hopes with Killian Burke the O'Leary's defender detailed to curtail the 2024 All Star's influence, not an easy task as the opening 30 odd minutes unfolded into an open encounter. And with Odhran McGlone picking up McCambridge and Derry talisman Doherty being shadowed by Clann's Sean McCarthy, the pitch was littered with fascinating individual battles.

Newbridge’s Conor McAteer gets the ball ahead of Clann Eireann’s Conan McCarroll. Photo: George Sweeney

The Armagh threat was evident as early as the opening minute when McCambridge teed up 'Turbo' Turbitt for the game's opening score which had the Clanns ahead for only a few seconds as Conleth McGrogan levelled.

With neither team pausing for breath, that would be the only time in the half the sides were level but three points was as far ahead as the Armagh team managed before the break.

Points from Conlan and Ruairi McDonald had Ruairi Lavery's team 0-3 to 0-1 before a brilliant run and point from Callum McGrogan made it a one point game again. It remained that way as the teams traded blows, Shea Heffron and Turbitt on target for Clann Eireann while Oisin Doherty and Mark McGrogan replied, but at 0-6 to 0-5 there was still very little between them.

A strong finish to the half saw Newbridge keeper James Gribben forced into an excellent near post save from McDonald's first time effort but scores from Ryan Owens and Conlan did help the Armagh men to an 0-8 to 0-6 interval lead, after a late point from Conor Doherty

If the end of the opening half was about Clann Eireann, then the start of the second was about Newbridge, and specifically Conor Doherty. After rounding off the first half scoring, the Newbridge talisman opened the second and was then fouled to allow young brother Oisin to bring the sides level at 0-8 apiece.

It got even better when another Oisin Doherty free edged Newbridge in front for the first time in the game on 34 minutes but the lead lasted only minutes as McDonald levelled.

From there it was tit-for-tat and the sides jostled from breathing space. A great Conor McGrogan point had Newbridge ahead at 0-10 to 0-9 but once Conlon had levelled with his third of an excellent display, the O'Leary's were on the back foot.

McConville and Oisin Doherty (f) traded scores for 0-11 apiece before a huge Tiernan Kelly point on 52 minutes edged the Orchard County mean ahead for the first time since the 32nd minute.

Another Oisin Doherty free levelled for a sixth time but coming down the home straight, it was Clann Eireann who found the extra gear to advance to an intriguing semi-final against Errigal Ciaran. Newbridge had been beaten but this won't be the last you hear of this O'Leary's squad.

Newbridge scorers: Oisin Doherty (0-4, 4f), Conor Doherty (0-2), Conleth McGrogan (0-1), Callum McGrogan (0-1), Mark McGrogan (0-1), Conor McAteer (0-1), Conor McGrogan (0-1), Conor McAteer (0-1).

Clann Eireann scorers: Jack Conlan (0-4), Conor Turbitt (0-2, 1f), Ruairi McDonald (0-2, 1f), McConville (0-2), Ryan Owens (0-2), Tiernan Kelly (0-1), Shea Heffron (0-1).

Newbridge: James Gribben, Ciaran Brooks, Killian Burke, Mark McGrogan, Mark Doherty, Patrick McMullan, Conor McGrogan, Conor Doherty, Conleth McGrogan, Shea Young, Callum McGrogan, Conor McAteer, Odhran McGlone, Shane McGrogan, Oisin Doherty. (Subs) Jude Diamond for O McGlone, 50mins; Aidan McGlone for S Yong, 61mins.

Clann Eireann: Eoghan Mulholland, Shea Heffron, Micheal O'Shea, Conan O'Carroll, Barry McCambridge, Sean McCarthy, Ryan Owens, Tiernan Kelly, Conor McCarville, Jack Conlon, Daniel Magee, Adam Kelly, Ruairi McDonald, Conor Turbitt, Emmet Magee. (Subs) Rioghan Meehan for A Kelly, 37mins; Dan McCarthy for D Magee, 40mins; Aodhran McConville for R McDonald, 54mins; Redmond French for R Owens, 61mins.

Referee: Paul Faloon (Down)