Works has begin on the foundations for the new Aodhan O'Donnell Gym at Na Magha.

Catherine Shields, Na Magha Vice-Chairperson and lead on the development of the ‘AOD Gym’ said: “It’s great to have the founds in. Still a long way to go. This year’s AOD run, coming in June, will help with the building and the fit-out with equipment, in tribute to Aodhán. It will be an asset to all our players and a resource for the local community.”

Club Chairperson Eamon Harkin added: “There’s a great buzz about Páirc na Magha, with hurling and camogie training and games at all ages in full swing. We have had marvellous public support in recent years, for which club members are immensely grateful. It’s great to see the outworking of that public support in infrastructure and the playing of our unique national games.”

Na Magha’s recently-appointed GPO, Mark McCloskey, with the help of club members, organised a blitz for the Na Magha Cup which illustrated the high standard of primary school players from Hollybush, Gaelscoil Éadain Mhóir, St Paul’s, The Model School, Bunscoil Cholmcille, Gaelscoil Na Daróige, and Steelstown. Congratulations to Hollybush on winning the Cup and to Gaelscoil na Daróige on winning the shield, with all teams putting on a real show, full of skill, excitement and commitment.

Action from the recent Na Magha Cup at Pairc Na Magha. (Photo: Denis Doherty)

To register for the 2023 Aodhán O’Donnell Run, which starts at Sainsbury’s at 7pm on Thursday 29th June, go to https://bit.ly/41lqMGc

Fee: £15 with T-shirt (first 250 entries) £10 no T-shirt. Chip timing is available. 1K kids fun run register for £2 on the night.

