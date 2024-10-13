Magherafelt's Paddy McLarnon battles past Newbridge pair Oisin Doherty and Sean Young. Photo: George Sweeney

O’Neill’s Derry Senior Football Championship semi-final

Newbridge 1-07, Magherafelt 1-04

Newbridge qualified for their first Derry senior football final since 1991 after Shane McGrogan's last minute fisted goal edged an arm wrestle of a semi-final against Magherafelt at Owenbeg on Saturday evening.

Not since 1989, when Liam Devlin's two goals defeated Castledawson, have the Sean O'Leary's ruled Derry club football and while this tie won't have thrilled many of the neutrals watching live on RTE, entertainment was never top of the Newbridge 'to do' list. Reaching the October 27th showpiece was and this was mission accomplished.

After losing 0-12 to 0-2 to the Rossas in last season's semi-finals, this victory was the second time Newbridge have defeated Magherafelt in this season's championship following their impressive group win at the start of the September. That shows real progress made by a team with an every increasing confidence in itself which is why, for the first time since 2018, the Derry senior final will a name other than Glen, Slaughtneil or Magherafelt involved in it.

They say no one remembers semi-finals when trophies are handed out at the end of a season and perhaps that's for the best after this tense, tactical battle in which the familiarity of those recent high profile meetings between the two clubs seemed to breed conservatism in the play. That won't matter an inch to Newbridge who found their extra gear at just the right moment to hit 1-01 without reply over the game's final six minutes.

Conor Doherty has been the battery powering Newbridge's excellent displays this season but Saturday saw his influence severely curtailed by county colleague Eoin McEvoy who gave him precious little space to breathe. The flip side of that match-up though was Magherafelt lost McEvoy's influence as an attacking force which didn't help a Rossas' forward line relying too heavily on Shane Heavron.

And for all McEvoy's superb work, Doherty's made his mark when he had to with a couple of excellent late passes and the crucial break and shot from which - with 59 minutes on the clock and the sides locked at 0-7 to 1-04 - Shane McGrogan found springs in his heels to leap above Odhran Lynch and punch his team into the decider. In a game of such tight margins there was never a way back after the goal.

But Newbridge's best player on the day was at the opposite end. Keeper James Gribbin was beaten by Ryan Ferris' thunderous 11th minute goal for Magherafelt - a brilliant shot he had no chance with - but it was the only thing he missed all evening. He was the starting point for every Newbridge attack and probably his team's most effective weapon going forward.

Gribbin's sweeper keeper role and runs deep into Magherafelt territory created precious openings and overloads in a match in which space inside the opposition '45' was as rare as hen's teeth. His contribution was critical.

So too was Oisin Doherty's. Despite uncharacteristically missing three scorable frees, the young forward still produced three scores from placed balls and grabbed his team's vital 54th minute equaliser through a lovely run and fisted point. Conor McAteer was another to enjoy a very productive evening while Mark Doherty, who was quiet all evening, chose the most important period of the match to come to the party with a superb final quarter when his team really him.

Magherafelt too had some excellent displays, Guiseppe Lupari chief among them while Shane Heavron did his best with all three of his side's second half points.

The main issue both teams had was a reluctance to shoot at times. Every extra pass, rather than opening up a gap for a shooter, only brought more defenders, with numerous decent opening disappearing under the boots of the mass defences.

Conor McAteer's opening point arrived nine minutes into what was already a tense stand-off of a tie although when it was followed two minutes later by Ferris' superb high finish to the net after Conor McGrogan's fist pass had been intercepted, it briefly looked like things might open up.

They didn't. Instead, with both '45s enjoying standing room only, possession was the name of the game. Lupari's lovely score did have Magherafelt three points up on 23 minutes (which would be their biggest lead) but Newbridge responded with points from Oisin Doherty (f) and Conleth McGrogan to ensure only the minimum separated the teams at the break at 0-3 to 1-01.

The second half was a similar tit-for-tat tale. Shane Heavron (f) scored; Paddy McMullan responded. Shane Heavron (f) scored; Oisin Doherty (f) responded. Shane Heavron scores; Oisin Doherty (f) responds.

And so to the final 10 minutes where Newbridge's greater ambition finally told. Once Oisin Doherty's run and point levelled things the O'Leary's, who now had Mark Doherty and Conor McAteer finding gaps, always looked the more likely. They should have been in front when Mark Doherty broke clear only to be pushed to the floor but amazingly no free given. They didn't have to wait long for their moment though as Shane McGrogan's fist bridged a 23 year gap to their last senior final.

The aim now is for someone to bridge the 25 year gap to Liam Devlin and their last win!

Newbridge scorers: Shane McGrogan (1-0), Oisin Doherty (0-4, 3f), Conleth McGrogan (0-1), Paddy McMullan (0-1), Conor McAteer (0-1).

Magherafelt scorers: Ryan Ferris (1-0), Guiseppe Lupari (0-1), Shane Heavron (0-3, 2f).

Newbridge: James Gribbin, Shea McAteer, Ciaran Brooks, Mark McGrogan, ⁠Mark Doherty, Patrick McMullan, Conor McGrogan, Conor Doherty, Conleth McGrogan, Sean Young, ⁠Callum McGrogan, ⁠Conor McAteer, Odhran McGlone, Shane McGrogan, Óisin Doherty. (Subs) Killian Burke for S McAteer (inj), 12mins; Jude Diamond for O McGlone, 52mins.

Magherafelt: Odhran Lynch,, Simon McErlain, Johnny McErlain, Eoin McEvoy, Conal Herron, Michael McEvoy, ⁠Rory Small, Decky Martin, Dan Higgins, Guiseppe Lupari, Danny Heavron, Paddy McLarnon, Shane Heavron, ⁠Ryan Ferris, Cormac Murphy. (Subs) Conor Kearns for R Ferris, 38mins; James Murray for C Herron, 43mins; Aidan McCluskey for G Lupari, 48mins; Conal Higgins for P McLarnon, 54mins.

Referee: Benny Quinn