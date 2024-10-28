Newbridge players celebrate their Senior Football Championship win over Glen at Celtic Park. Photo: George Sweeney

Joint manager Gary Hetherington said it will be "an honour and a privilege" to lead Newbridge into the Ulster Senior Football Club Championship after dethroning All Ireland club champions Glen in Celtic Park on Sunday.

Alongside Kevin Brady, Donaghmore native Hetherington led the O'Leary's to a first Derry title for 35 years when Ciaran Brooks' injury time point ensured his place in the Newbridge history books and decided a thrilling final. Three times Newbridge had been pegged back by Malachy O'Rourke's reigning champions, the third time as late as the 60th minute when Ryan Dougan touched home a goal that had extra-time stamped all over it.

Except no one inside Celtic Park had accounted for Brooks' late foray into enemy territory, his point sparking scenes of celebration Hetherington believes will live long in Newbridge memories.

“Look it’s an amazing for the group of players and amazing for the people of Newbridge, that's all I can say," he explained, "It’s not about me or Kevin (Brady) or what we have done; it's those boys that have put the work in and I’m just delighted for them, absolutely delighted for them.

Newbridge players converge on Glen’s Ryan Dougan. Photo: George Sweeney

"Glen conceded one sloppy goal and we conceded two sloppy goals which, conditions maybe or a bit of naivety on our part as well, but I can't speak highly enough of this group of players. I haven’t been in management too long but this is an amazing group to work with.

"Look, that's nothing to do with me, that's the boys," added Hetherington about the character shown by his players in the 1-12 to 2-08 win, "You either have that in you or you don't and they have. They are just an amazing group.

“For me, never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d be managing a side in an Ulster campaign. It’ll be an honour and privilege to come up here in two weeks and represent Derry."

Newbridge's Patrick McMullan gets the ball ahead of Glen's Ryan Dougan. Photo: George Sweeney

Shane McGrogan - just as he had in the semi-final against Magherafelt - grabbed the O’Leary’s crucial second half goal but Hetherington had a special word of praise for his unlikely match winner.

"Well, we do tell him (Brooks) to get up there but sometimes it's not for scoring purposes but no, he’s a cracking lad," he said of the corner-back, "He had the disappointment of not starting the Bellaghy game and he put his shoulder to the wheel, got a start today and he was the one that put over the winner. You practise these things and thankfully he executed the shot really well."

Newbridge went into the game as rank outsiders against a Glen team who have lost only one group game in the Derry championship since O'Rourke took charge in 2020, but Hetherington said they always had belief in themselves and singled out the influence of injured Derry star Padraig McGrogan.

“There’s always pressure because you want to win. There was serious pressure on us to win the semi-final because of what happened a year before. People say you have a free hit because it’s Glen but you still have to go and win the game.

“I was really cross 10 minutes after half-time because we were being too passive and giving away too many opportunities. They kicked a few bad wides as well but you need all that, you need the luck. When we pushed on and attacked we were really dangerous and that's all you can ask.

“I feel so sorry for Paudi (McGrogan). And then he was in a car accident during the week as well but Paudi’s an immense man, an immense man for what he has done for me and Kevin since we landed. I can’t thank him enough. He has been brilliant with everyone."