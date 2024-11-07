DERRY GAA: Newbridge must upset favourites again as Clann Eireann visit Celtic Park

KEY MAN: Newbridge keeper James Gribben. Photo: George Sweeney

Ulster Senior Club Football Championship

​Newbridge v Clann Eireann (Armagh)

(Sun, Celtic Park 3.30pm)

For the first time since 1989 Newbridge return to the Ulster Senior Club Football Championship on Sunday when they face the formidable Armagh champions, Clann Eireann in Celtic Park

Newbridge celebrate their Derry Senior Football Championship win over Glen at Celtic Park. Photo: George Sweeney

Two players from the Lurgan club - Conor ‘Turbo’ Turbitt and Barry McCambridge - won All Star awards last Friday in Dublin while they have another Armagh county player in midfielder Tiernan Kelly, while corner back, Shea Heffron, has strong Derry connections. His father Seamus is a former Glen player, the club Newbridge shocked in the Oak Leaf Co. final!

Lurgan is now the strongest GAA town in the Orchard county. In this year’s county final Clann Eireann beat neighbours Clan na Gael while St. Paul’s lost to Carrickcruppen in the intermediate final by a point.

The Clans, managed by Ruairi Lavery and captained by midfielder Conor McConville, were picking up their fourth county title this season having previously won in 1954, 1963 and 2021. This championship has been dominated over the years by Crossmaglen who have an impressive 47 titles.

In terms of county titles, Newbridge are ahead with 11 successes, putting them third in the ranking order after Bellaghy (21) and Ballinderry (13). That deserved win over reigning All Ireland champions Glen will have given them huge belief but the prophets of doom are already writing off their chances of progressing in Ulster.

However when Slaughtneil (2014) and The Loup (2003) won the Derry title very few of any would have seem them go on and win Ulster.

Derry title winners are always feared in Ulster where they have had eight different winners far, more than any other county. Eight Derry clubs have won the Seamus McFerran Cup a total of seventeen times. They are Bellaghy (4), Ballinderry and Slaughtneil (3), Lavey and Glen (2) and The Loup, Ballerin and Dungiven with one each.

The famous cup has gone to Armagh 15 with Crossmaglen winning an amazing 11 times. Clan na Gael won three times in the ’70s and were defeated by Ballerin in the 1976 final as they went for four in five years. Crossmaglen’s neighbours, Mullagbawn, are the other Armagh winner back in 1995.

Paths to their titles

Both counties run a similar style of championship of group stages and then knockout.

After impressing in the group, Newbridge faced great rivals Bellaghy in the quarter final and won by 0-18 to 0-14 after extra time but on the balance of play Newbridge should never have needed it. It was Magherafelt in the semi final and after a poor game a Shane McGrogan goal eased his team into the final.

Then came the big one against Glen who had won the previous three titles, conceding jut seven points in each. Newbridge hit them with 1-12. Their thee top scorers in the campaign are Oisin Doherty 0-32, Conor McAteer 1-12 and Conor Doherty 2-7.

Clann Eireann won their opening group game with an easy 0-13 to 0-3 over St. Peters before losing to Maghery by 2-12 to 2-11. They got a stiff test in round three before squeezing past Madden by 1-8 to 1-7. These teams then met in the preliminary quarter final and remarkably Clan Eireann won by exactly the same score line.

In the quarter final they had to be at their best to beat Armagh Harps by 2-12 to 1-12 but they were superb in beating Crossmaglen 1-11 to 0-10 in the semi final. In the all Lurgan final they defeated the neighbours in a high scoring game by 3-13 to 0-15. Armagh full forward Conor Turbitt scored 0-8 with six points from play. He also set up goals for Conor McConville and Jock Conlon!

No doubt the Newbridge management will be making plans to curb Turbitt who is the lead man in this physically strong team. In the Derry final the Newbridge defence held the Glen attack to 1-1 from open play. In the middle of the field Conor Doherty and Conleth McGrogan held their own against the formidable duo of Conor Glass and Emmett Bradley so their management duo of Brady and Hetherington will have their plans well laid for the visitors to Celtic Park.

The Newbridge achievement has been more notable considering that they have been playing without one of their key men, Paudie McGrogan who is not expected to be back in action until next April. They are a young and fit team who showed no fear of All Ireland champions, Glen, and they will go out on the front foot to against the Armagh champions who will be travelling as favourites.

Doherty and McGrogan can at least hold their own against Tiernan Kelly and Conor McConville but All Star Barry McCambridge is a powerhouse in the half back line and Newbridge need to be wary of his forays forward. He usually gets on the score sheet!

Town & Country clash

While Clann Eireann come from a town of over 28,000, a Newbridge man remarked recently: “We come from a cross roads!” They’re squeezed between Castledawson and Toomebridge and have half a parish – Ballymguigan have the other half!

The O’Leary’s have three Doherty brothers and five McGrogan brothers and cousins in their starting team. In all they have seven sets of brothers in their 38 man squad.

They are likely to start with the same 15 barring injury which is: James Gribbin, Ciaran Brooks, Killian Burke, Mark Doherty, Patrick McMullan, Conor McGrogan, Conor Doherty, Conleth McGrogan, Sean Young, Callum McGrogan, Conor McAteer (capt), Odhran McGlone, Shane McGrogan, Oisin Doherty.

Clann Eireann are unlikely to change a winning team and neither will Newbridge who know a thing or two about knocking out favourites! The winners of this game will meet the winners of Errigal Ciaran or Cargin.