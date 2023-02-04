Written off before a sliothar was struck, new Derry boss Johnny McGarvey has had little over three weeks to rebuild and reshape a Derry squad missing 14 from the panel that secured promotion last season and while that lack of preparation eventually told against a slick Kingdom outfit, Derry produced some lovely hurling and were within two points at 0-16 to 0-14 with 50 minutes played.

However, a mistake from keeper Eoin Mulholland, who lost the flight substitute Paudie O'Connor's long hopeful puck forward only to see it bounce past him and into the net, gifted Kerry their opening goal seconds later and from there Stephen Molumphy's men eased away to a flattering margin of victory.

That final score shouldn't detract from a Derry display that offers plenty of hope. Given the restricted preparation and the vast rebuild, victory was always going to be a tall order but if they can manage to turn this 'three quarter' length performance in the full 70, then they will cause teams problems. James Friel was a particular bright spot, hitting 0-5 as he assumed free taking duties from Cormac O'Doherty who played in a deep lying role to protect his back line.

Derry and Kerry players battle for possession of the sliothar in Celtic Park. (Photo: George Sweeney).

With all the close season upheaval, Derry's league ambition centred only on survival but it was an encouraging first half of hurling for new manager McGarvey. Their chances were helped by one of the season's earliest red cards, dished out on four minutes to Kerry's Colin Walsh for an off the ball incident missed by almost everyone inside Celtic Park. Antrim referee Colm McDonald was in no doubt though and an important link in the Kingdom's attack would have to watch from the Celtic Park stands.

The sending off arrived with Derry leading 0-2 to 0-1 in those early stages and while Kerry were the better team in the opening exchanges, the rumours about the demise of Derry hurling looked greatly exaggerated as the home side hounded and hassled Kerry with a work rate that had to be seen to be believed at times.

Losing a man though didn't stop Kerry taking a grip of the game as they eventually turned around with a 0-13 to 0-08 lead though Derry probably should have been closer.

The extra man saw Derry go short with most of their puck-outs as Kerry dropped off but when the Oak Leafers pushed men up on the Kerry back line they had more joy than they may have expected.

Kerry's break was superb though and they claimed some lovely first half scores from Griffin, Daniel Collins and particularly Conway with Friel;s free taking keeping Derry in touch. Six added first half minutes should have seen Derry close the gap but having wasted two frees, Kerry finished the stronger with two more Boyle frees ensuring a five point half time lead for the Kingdom.

Kerry introduced Brandon Barrett and Kyle O'Connor at the break but the third quarter belonged to Derry despite a Boyle free getting Kerry up and running first. Two Cormac O'Doherty frees brought it back to 0-14 to 0-10 before a superb Eoin Ross score was cancelled out by a Meehaul McGrath point.

Three Derry points in succession from Friel (f), O'Doherty (f) and a lovely Richie Mullan effort had the game in the melting pot at 0-16 to 0-14 with Kerry looking anxiously over their shoulder. Points from Boyle (f) and Griffin eased those worries but even at four points, the game was still there for either county.

O'Connor's goal changed that. The Former Kerry captain will never score an easier goal, Mullholland completely unsighted by the blinding low sun as the ball bounce three times before finding the net. It was hard on the young Derry keeper who had been having a great game.

Derry's momentum had been deflated and Kerry took full advantage, pushing for home in style by holding their hosts scoreless for the remainder of the game as they tagged on another 1-04, including a second goal courtesy of Eoin Ross. Ross finished the chance but it owed everything to the sterling work of Fionan MacKessy who charged down Mulholland's clearance to present his team-mate with the easiest of chances.

Kerry were fully deserving of the win but if Derry can show this same spirit and work rate over the remaining league games, survival may not be the pipe dream some have been suggesting

Derry scorers: James Friel (0-5, 5f), Cormac O'Doherty (0-4, 4f), John Mullan (0-1), Meehaul McGrath (0-1), Richie Mullan (0-1), Corey O'Reilly (0-1), Paul Cleary (0-1),

Kerry scorers: Paudie O'Connor (1-0), Eoin Ross (1-1), Padraig Boyle (0-11, 11f), Daniel Collins (0-3), Dan Goggin (0-2), Shane Conway (0-2),, Daithi Griffin (0-1), Keith Carmody (0-2),

Derry: Eoin Mulholland, Sean Cassidy, Mark Craig, Ronan Mullan, Sean Francis Quinn, Richie Mullan, Meehaul McGrath, Corey O'Reilly, John Mullan, Cormac O'Doherty, Paul Cleary, Darragh McGilligan, James Friel, Padhraig Neilis, Reese McSorley. (Subs) Cahal Quinn for S Cassidy (Blood Sub), 4-10mins; Calum O'Kane for R Mullan, HT; C Quinn for R McSorley, 52mins; Cormac Gough for P Neilis, 60mins; Aimon Duffin for P Cleary, 66mins; Daire Kelly for C O'Reilly, 75mins.

Yellow card: S Cassidy, 23mins; J Friel, 41mins; R Mullan, 42mins; M McGrath, 45mins; C O'Doherty, 75mins;

Kerry: John B O'Halloran, Conor O'Keeffe, Tadhg Brick, Evan Murphy, Eric Leen, Michael Boyle, Eoin Ross, Fionan Mac Kessy, Daniel Collins, Shane Conway, Colin Walsh, Daithi Griffin, Niall Mulcahy, Dan Goggin, Padraig Boyle. (Subs) Brandon Barrett for N Mulcahy, HT; Kyle O'Connor for T Brick; HT; Keith Carmody for D Goggin, 55mins; Paudie O'Connor for E Murphy, 55mins; Philip Lucid for P Boyle, 63mins.

Yellow Cards: B Barrett, 37mins;

Red Card: C Walsh, 4mins;