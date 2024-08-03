CRUCIAL MOMENT: Lissan’s keeper Adrian Bell blocks a goal bound shot from Doire Trasna’s Caelan O’Connell in the second half at Corrody Road. Photo: George Sweeney

Premier Electric Junior Football Championship, Group A

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doire Trasna 2-10, Lissan 2-16

A controversial penalty and a second half black card proved decisive moments in Lissan's incident littered Junior Championship victory over Doire Trasna at Corrody Road on Saturday.

An entertaining clash saw the south Derry men find themselves six behind in the latter stages of an opening half having initially fought back to level when Trasna hit them with 1-01 inside the opening 90 seconds. Indeed it would be the 46th minute before St. Michael's managed to first take the lead and even then that advantage only arrived after Pearses had passed up a straight forward Eoghan Quigg free and a gilt edged Caelan O'Connell goal chance which would have re-established the home stranglehold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trasna's Colin Murray, who hit 2-03 in a superb individual display, gets away from Lissan’s Conor Martin McGrory. Photo: George Sweeney

As it was, a free from the impressive Ciaran Quigley edged Lissan in front at 2-08 to 2-09 and from there they never looked back. Quigley's free, and those missed Trasna opportunities arrived during an unanswered 1-07 from the visitors with Trasna managing only 0-2 during the second half.

It was vastly improved second half stuff from Lissan but the catalyst to the turnaround was a harsh looking penalty three minutes before half-time which arrived with Trasna 2-06 to 0-6 ahead and looking relatively comfortable. A high ball was swung in toward the square which full forward Enda Quigley did superbly to get hands on at full stretch falling backwards. He was immediately swallowed up by Trasna defenders and went to ground with referee Eoin Connolly awarding the spot-kick.

Trasna protested the forward had been falling backward but regardless of the merit of the award, midfielder Iarlaith Donaghy made no mistake with the spot-kick to cut Trasna's interval lead in half at 2-7 to 1-7.

The goal was the boost Lissan needed but they were handed more encouragement five minutes into the second period after a Tom Casey '45' had taken the home lead back out to four points. By this stage the influence of the excellent Iarlaith Donaghy was growing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doire Trasna’s Cormac Kelly slips a tackle from Joey Devlin of Lissan. Photo: George Sweeney

Positioned as a sweeper - quarter-back, the former Derry minor player was begin to dictate play with his passing and well timed breaks from the back. It was one such break that tempted Trasna half-time sub Darren Coyne into evasive action to stop another Donaghy drive forward. Coyne mistimed his challenge by seconds but it was enough to draw the foul and with it a black card. Worse still, the Trasna player injured his knee in the tackle and was unable to continue.

And how Lissan made the extra man tell, hitting 1-03 while Pearses were own to 14 to totally shift the momentum of a game in which both teams more than played their parts.

Indeed seconds after the black card Quigg uncharacteristically sent a straight forward free against the post which would have put Pearses 2-09 to 1-07 up. Then, after Lissan sub Conor Murray had left three between them at 2-08 to 1-08, a sublime Casey pass dissected the Lissan rearguard to send Caelan O'Connell through and Lissan were indebted to a brilliant block save from Adrian Bell to stop the home side going six ahead once again.

Indeed that save looked even bigger 60 seconds later when Donaghy's long ball to the square prompted a collision between Trasna keeper Flynn Doherty and defender Mark Healy as they challenged Quigley, who was then quickest to his feet to smash the broken ball into the unguarded net and tie the game at 2-08 apiece.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And once that Quigley free had them in front there was no catching Lissan for whom Donaghy, Matthew Loughran, Quigley, Joey Devlin and Martin McCracken were excellent in a performance that would suggest they could have plenty to say about this junior championship.

As for Trasna, a second defeat in two championship games will be hard to take, especially as they were excellent for long periods of this game. In Colin Murray, who finished with 2-3, they had a man almost unplayable at times while young keeper Flynn Doherty continued to enhance his reputation with a second excellent display in only a second championship appearance. Young midfielder Cormac Kelly was another player to excel while minors Lorcan Doherty, Shea Healy and Ronan Quigley also look to have a bright future.

Two defeats in two games means the Pearses have now little room for error but if they can produce this level for the remainder of the group they have every reason to be optimistic.

Doire Trasna scorers: Colin Murray (2-3, 2f), Eoghan Quigg (0-3), Tom Casey (0-2, 1 '45'), Tomas McCrossan (0-1, 1m), Ciaran McGowan (0-1),

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lissan scorers: Ciaran Quigley (1-3, 2f), Iarlaith Donaghy (1-2, 1pen, 1 '45'), Martin McCracken (0-4), , Joey Devlin (0-2), Matthew Loughran (0-1), Shea McKernan (0-1), Matthew McKee (0-1), Conor Murray (0-1), Eoin Murray (0-1),

Doire Trasna: Flynn Doherty, Shane Lyttle, Davy Officer, Mark Healy, Caelan O'Connell, Ciaran McGowan, Connell Guille, Caolan Doyle, Cormac Kelly, Pol Brown, Eoghan Devlin, Tom Casey, Colin Murray, Tomas McCrossan, Eoghan Quigg. (Subs) Lorcan Doherty for C Guille, HT; Darren Coyne for E Devlin, HT; Dylan Deery for D Coyne (inj), 48mins; Shea Healy for T Casey, 50mins; Ronan Quigley for P Brown, 55mins.

Lissan: Adrian Bell, Conor Martin McCrory, Shane Glone, Callum Conway, Shea McKernan, Iarlaith Donaghy, Eoin Murray, Matthew Loughran, Joe McElkennon, Noel Conway, Joey Devlin, Martin McCracken, Ciaran Quigley, Enda Quigley, Matthew McKee. (Subs) David Monaghan for N Conway, HT; Conor Murray for S McKernan, 35mins; Ronan McKernan for J McElkennon, 46mins; Paudi Donaghey for C McCrory, 53mins.

Referee: Eoin Connolly