Steelstown had been due to meet Banagher in the play-off which have been cancelled.

The two clubs had appealed against the play-offs taking place, claiming the introduction of a seeded draw for the four ties represented a change of rule midway through an ongoing competition, something which is against current GAA rules. The appeal meant the four play-offs, originally scheduled to take place last weekend involving eight clubs, were postponed pending the two clubs' appeal. However, at an Ulster GAA hearing on Tuesday evening, that appeal was thrown meaning the play-offs could have proceeded.

However, given the uncertainty caused by the delay, the Derry County Board this morning (Wednesday) issued a letter to clubs stating the ties would no longer go ahead in the interests of player welfare and with doubts over the potential scheduling of the re-fixed ties in the calendar. It means discussion will now have to take place with all clubs regarding the league and championship structures for next season.

"Ulster GAA Hearings Committee last night ruled the appeals brought by St Colm's Ballinascreen and Eoghan Rua, Coleraine as out of order," read the statement.