DERRY GAA: Slaughtneil lead in hurling championship way but Group B up for grabs

Na Magha travel to Ballinascreen seeking their first point of this year's senior championship.

​Surprise results are a rarity in Derry hurling but in the second round of Derry Senior Championship there were two!

Lavey defeated hot favourites Kevin Lynch’s by 1-20 to 1-17 in a thriller at Guladuff but that victory paled in comparison to the other. Eoghan Rua, who have been enduring a very poor season, tore the form book asunder with a first ever senior win over Banagher.

At the end of a fiercely fought affair at Agherton, Eoghan Rua came out on top by 1-16 to 1-14. It was their first ever senior championship win over Banagher, who were the Ulster Intermediate champions only two years ago.

Fintan Bradley has been the go-to man for Lavey. DER3718GS065

The teams are divided into two groups of four teams. In Group A Slaughtneil are going for an amazing 11th title in a row and are the only one of the eight teams with full points from the two games. They are followed by Ballinascreen and Swatragh on two each with Na Nagha the only team without a point.

In Group B the four teams have two points each via a win and a defeat so it’s all to play for!

Group B: Banagher v Kevin Lynch‘s

(Sat, Owenbeg, 3pm – Referee: E Hasson)

Both teams will be anxious to get back on the horse after suffering shock defeats in the last round.

Kevin Lynch’s will be favourites to return to winning ways but they will be wary of their neighbours who have tuned them over a few times in the past. The wide open spaces of Owenbeg will slightly favour Dungiven who have the edge in youth. In their narrow defeat at Lavey the Lynch’s used big full forward Tiernan McHugh well. McHugh who is also a key Drumsurn footballer scored 2-2 in that game.

Banagher play a very direct game with Liam Eoin Campbell accurate from both open play and frees. The lively Darragh Cartin, plus the McCloskey contingent, will give nothing soft but the town side, with Liam Og Hinphey, Mark Craig, John and Richie Mullan plus the Kelly brothers, look too strong.

Group B: Eoghan Rua v Lavey

(Sat, Owenbeg, 4.30pm – T Conway)

Eoghan Rua will have taken a lot from their win over Banagher but so will Lavey who turned over a fancied Kevin Lynch’s team.

Lavey go in as clear favourites to move up the table but if the Bannsiders can claw back last year’s form it could be tight enough. It is easily forgotten that Eoghan Rua are the reigning county intermediate champions.

Leo Passmore who started life as a goalkeeper has been the leading scorer for Ciaran Lagan’s team since he was freed to play midfield while the three McGoldrick brothers are always reliable in tight games.

Lavey have been improving gradually over the past few years and with players like Ryan Mulholland, Ciaran Hendry, Fintan Bradley and Eamon McGill they will be fancied to get their second brace of points.

Group A: Ballinascreen v Na Magha

(Sunday, B’screen 2.30pm – A McAteer)

With home advantage at Dean McGlinchey Park, Ballinascreen look to have every chance of a victory over pointless Na Magha. In their last outing Na Magha lost to Swatragh by 2-13 to 0-14 but they had chances to win the game.

The city side were a bit over eager for goals when points were there for the taking. Ballinascreen, led by Paul Cleary, Reece McSorley and Noel Rafferty, will play their usual direct game. Na Magha sometimes lack in confidence against their country cousins but they have enough good players like Keelan Doherty, Padraig Nelis and Deaglan Foley to move up a peg.

If Na Magha play on the front foot and show more confidence they will not be far away but form suggests the home team to emerge victorious.

Group A: Slaughtneil v Swatragh

(Sunday, Slaughtneil 2.30pm – James Conners)

Swatragh face a mammoth task a few miles up the road from their own base on Sunday. They did eke out a valuable victory over Na Magha at Owenbeg in the second round but this sees them face a team that has dominated Derry hurling for a decade. James Friel and Sean Francis Quinn are the leading men for the Davit’s but they face a team with talent in every line.