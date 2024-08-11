Kevin Lynch’s Niall Ferris hit the equaliser against Swatragh. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2143GS – 021

Leadon Timber Frame Hurling Championship, Group A

Swatragh 0-15, Kevin Lynch’s 1-12

Traditionally this would have been seen as a walk in the park for Kevin Lynch’s but the times are changing. The Lynch’s are no longer the force they once were in Derry hurling and Swatragh are improving fast.

In fact they have improved so much that they probably should have won this game. They conceded a soft goal and were in front with five minutes to go. They forsook their direct game in the closing stages and tried to play a short game but gave the ball away a few times and Kevin Lynch’s had players like Darragh McGilligan, Corey O’Reilly and Niall Ferris who could take their opportunities.

The teams were level five times in a low scoring first half and three in a more open second. An early second half goal, awarded after referee Owen Elliott consulted his umpires, looked as if it might deflate Swatragh but not so. Indeed they pushed on to lead for much of the second half and it took a Niall Ferris score deep into added time rescued a point for the Dungiven men.

A good attendance witnessed a game where both sets of players seemed to have plenty of time and space to get scores in the first half. It was a more lively contest after Lynch’s got their goal early in the second but Swatragh showed a lot of steel to get back.

Odhran McElhinney, from a tight angle on the right, put the Lynch’s ahead in the first minute and they quickly added another with a superb point from Darragh McGilligan, while Sean Martin Quinn got Swatragh off the mark in the fourth minute.

Lynch’s were enjoying a good spell as John Mullan and Neil Ferris combined to put Odhran McElhinney through but the teenager’s effort came off a post and was cleared. By the 10th minute the Davitt’s were on equal terms through a Dominic Bradley score and a monster free from James Friel.

Friel and John Mullan exchanged points before Swatragh regained the lead with a Paul gunning point. The Glen footballer is proving to be a big addition to the Swatragh attack.

Corey O’Reilly squared matters again but not for long as Cathal Murray, after a jinking run, put the Swa’ 0-6 to 0-5 in front. The outstanding Darragh McGilligan and Richie Mullan brought Lynch’s total to seven and in between, Sean Martin Quinn had got Swatragh’s seventh.

On the restart Dominic Bradley missed a decent Swatragh chance and then came the goal. A fluffed puck out ended with Odhran McElhinney tackling goalie Niall McGuckin and poking the ball to the empty net.

Both teams missed chances but when Ferris put the favourites four clear it didn’t look good for Swatragh but they quickly responded with points from defender Tiernan Walsh and sub Fintan McGurk who is goalkeeper on the football team.

Swatragh were on a roll as Cathal Murray, Walsh and a James Friel free made it five unanswered points and put them 0-12 to 1-8 in front at the three quarter stage.

With 11 minutes remaining Lynch’s looked in deep trouble when midfielder Bradley put his team into 0-14 to 1-8 lead but Swatragh’s attempts to play through the lines backfired as Kevin Lynch’s found their intensity again.

Ten minutes from the end Niall Ferris closed the gap and that was quickly followed by a successful Darragh McGilligan free. Swatragh attacks were being turned over and Kevin Lynch’s now had the upper hand. Sub Mark Craig and McGilligan both missed chances to equalise but in the last minute of regulation time Darragh McGilligan squared matters from a free.

Three added minutes flashed up on the board and a brilliant free from Friel put Swatragh back in front after an 11 minute barren spell. It looked as if Swatragh would hold out until the final whistle but Niall Ferris with a sublime point left it all square.

Kevin Lynch’s scorers: Odhran McElhinney (1-1), Darragh McGilligan (0-4, 3f), Niall Ferris (0-3), John Mullan (0-2), Richie Mullan (0-1, 1f) and Corey O’Reilly (0-1)

Swatragh scorers: James Friel (0-4, 4f), Sean M. Quinn (0-3), Dominic Bradley (0-2), Cathal Murray (0-2), Tiernan Walsh (0-2), Paul Gunning (0-1) and Fintan McGurk (0-1).

Kevin Lynch’s: Sean Kelly, Jack Dunne, Paddy Kelly, Eoin McKeever, Thomas Brady, Richie Mullan, Niall McGonigle, Stephen O’Neill, Darragh McGilligan, Shea McKeever, Corey O’Reilly, Daragh Mullan, Odhran McElhinney, John Mullan, Niall Ferris. Subs Ronan Mullan for D Mullan (42) Mark Craig for S O’Neill (55).

Swatragh: Niall McQuillan, Ben Kearney, Patrick Turner, John McKeagney, Tiernan Walsh, James Friel, Cathal Quinn, Sean F Quinn, Paul Gunning, Michael McCormack, Oisin O‘Kane, Kevin McAllister, Cathal Murray. Subs. Fintan McGurk for O O‘Kane (45), Sean O’Kane for T Walsh (55), Michael Kirkpatrick for P Turner (56).

Referee: Owen Elliott