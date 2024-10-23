Newbridge's last Senior Championship winning team of 1989, including two goal hero Liam Devlin (back row, second from right).

​​Pop Quiz: Who scored the fastest ever goal in a Derry Senior Football Final? Even give me the year? A guess at the club maybe? No..... no takers? Okay, anyone out there say Liam Devlin, two goal hero and 'Man of the Match' in Newbridge's 1989 victory over Castledawson, the last time a certain John McLaughlin wound his way to Páirc Sheáin Uí Laoghaire on the western shores of Lough Neagh.

You did? Well, you're wrong. But you're not the first to make the mistake….

"I've heard a few times over the years that I scored after 45 seconds but it was Paddy Barton; Paddy got our first goal that day," smiles Devlin, "In fact when you watch it on YouTube, it's a very grainy video but my first goal isn't even on it. It's missing. They've done me out of a goal!" he adds laughing.

So, at the completely unofficial time of 45 seconds, Barton's goal wins the prize for fastest but there was nothing fast about the Sean O'Leary's last senior county title, a victory born out of two years of final disappointments in 1987 and '88.

In fact Newbridge would reach four senior deciders in five years between 1987 and 1991 but it was the infamous '87 'final that never was' which most likely sowed the seeds of a mindset that eventually carried the O'Leary's to the promised land for what was a first visit in 19 years.

Yet it could easily have been '87 had a brewing rivalry with Ballinderry not spilled over following Newbridge's semi-final replay victory at Greenlough.

"Well, there are two sides to every story but, that said, it just got well out of hand," adds Devlin with a hint of mischief, "There was a pitch invasion and all sorts going on. Paddy Heaney once wrote an article in the Irish News on it which was quite humorous!

"So yeah, we reached four senior finals in five years but didn't get playing the '87 one. We were thrown out. We'd beaten Ballinderry and there was, let's just say, a bit of an altercation. I think Seamus Mullan, writing in The Derry Journal or The Mid Ulster Observer, put in a one line match report saying that he wouldn't comment on the match because it was so disgusting!"

Denied in '87 became beaten in '88 when an emerging Lavey team got the better of Anthony Buchanan's O'Leary's at Glen but with the '87 management team of Thomas 'Rabbi' Fullerton and Sam Bateson returned, there was a serious feeling of unfinished business about Newbridge in 1989.

"The mindset by 1989 was probably not so much that we were going to win, more that we just weren't going to be beat," explains Devlin, now a sprightly 63 years young and a former chairman of the club.

"I think every team has a window and it's usually four or five years. If you're lucky and you come from a bigger club it's maybe longer but around that time there were a lot of different teams winning championships. And we just had to look over the bridge to Cargin. These days they hardly lose but they had, I think, eight or nine finals in a row without winning around that time so we weren't feeling sorry for ourselves.

"We scored a one point victory over Bellaghy in the first round at Greenlough, a game where we definitely didn't distinguish ourselves. We beat Glenullin in the quarter-final - I'm not even sure what the score was but Damien (Barton) got a fortuitous goal in that one, a long range free that dropped into the back of the net to put us ahead, and we had a comfortable enough win over Banagher at Lavey in the semi-final."

County final day is a blue ribbon date on any GAA calendar. It's marked months in advance with work schedules, holidays and even weddings bowing their head and taking a slot in its wake, not that Liam Devlin would have realised that as he prepared to face Castledawson in '89.

"Can I tell you something? I don't remember the build-up at all. That was our third final in a row and I think as a player you're going to the training and taking part in whatever is on at training but if there's any build-up outside, you're unaware of it - I was anyway. It by-passes you because you're focusing on what's ahead. If there was a big build-up I'd say it by-passed most of us."

An understandable outlook given the events of the previous 24 months and while Barton's goal gave Devlin and Co. a perfect start, it was far from plain sailing as Brian McErlean was sent off 20 minutes into what would become the club's 10th senior title victory.

"Castledawson was a big rivalry for us," adds Devlin, "They were one of our two nearest neighbours, alongside Ballymaguigan. Ballymaguigan were playing Intermediate football I think so we really didn't have a rivalry with them but Casteldawson was really intense. Both teams wanted to beat each other at anything, no matter what it was.

"I can remember in the second half Paul Gribben turning to me - I think we were leading but maybe only by a point - but he said, 'We need a score.' Shortly after we got the third goal.

"I remember more about my second goal than the first. For the first Ciaran Barton gave a pass over and I didn't think the goal chance was on. I decided to hit it low and hard to see what happened; when I say low, I was going for a point but hoping maybe it would drop in. I just hit it as hard as I could and it ended up in the back of the net.

"With the second, I'd an awful lot of time to think about it. It may have been Ciaran again who gave me the pass. The ball came out of defence and I'd made a run into space. We were a man down as well. I got the ball and I'm guessing here - in my memory I got it on their 21m line and ran the whole way but I think in reality I got it about 50 or 60 yards out (laughing). There was nobody between me and their keeper (John Mackle) so I'd plenty of time to think about it which is always a problem.

"As I was running toward the goals, the keeper took a step to his right, my left, and that made my mind up but even when it went in I still never thought we were home and hosed until the final whistle went."

Devlin's match winning brace secured a 3-04 to 0-09 victory which no one at the time would have believed the O'Leary's would still be waiting to add to 35 years later. The club was back in the final two years later but it's not a game Devlin looks back on with any fondness.

"I was on, that's all I can tell you about that one!" he says of the defeat to Dungiven, "It was one of those days. Talk about a bad day at the office. An absolute hurricane blowing. We were playing with it in the first half, had two goal opportunities and came away with a point. Dungiven break down the field and scored two goals against the breeze.

"Coming out second half, I'll be honest with you, I don't think we scored in the second half, that's how bad it was."

It was the end of their 'cycle' as Devlin puts it but the heroes of '89 had forged a bond that remains strong, even if Devlin's door hasn't exactly been kicked in by the Class of 2024 seeking to learn the secrets of a senior championship winning team.

"They weren't bloody well born," he laughs, "They must think that was 100 years ago and at times it feels like it! I think on this year's panel there's maybe only one player who was even born when we won it; that's Declan McKeever. I could be doing Deccy a disservice too. He might be only 34 but I think he is 35, though I'm not sure what his memory would be like as a two month youngster looking over the fence!

"A lot of our boys are still around the club. Paul McGrogan is chairman and he was corner back that day. Most of us would still come out to watch Newbridge games. And you still get the stories, I still get told about the two goals.

"We had some good fellas and, yes, we had some very good players but Damien Barton was able to make a lot of us look better than we were. He was one of the most phenomenal passers of the ball I have ever seen. If you made a run he could find you. He made you look better than you were. I'm sure he wouldn't say that himself but I was fortunate to play with him."

The 3-05 to 0-04 defeat in ’91 to Dungiven remains Newbridge's last dalliance with a senior county final. Sunday in Celtic Park will change that and Devlin is hoping it also provides the club with a new generation of heroes to build stories around.

"I'm not a great follower of social media, but someone was telling me the two clubs tossed a coin for the home jersey; we won the toss and somebody commented online: 'That's the only thing the 'Bridge will win'," he adds smiling,"That tells you how some people see it.

"Look, when we won it in '89 we didn't think we would still be waiting 35 years later for another one but if you'd asked me three or four years ago, neither did I see where we are at now coming. I didn't think it was ever going to happen.

"We've just had a really good crop come through and I don't think they've actually clicked yet. There's definitely more to come."