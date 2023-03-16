Derry senior hurling manager Johnny McGarvey speaking to his players before the game against Kildare at Owenbeg on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2310GS – 08

​Senior hurling manager Johnny McGarvey says Derry will give everything they have to retain their Division 2A status in Sunday's winner take all clash with Carlow.

Last week's controversial draw against Down in Ballycran has left the Oak Leafers requiring a result in Netwatch Cullen Park, a position McGarvey says he would readily have accepted at the start of a campaign which has seen Derry improve with every fixture.

"We didn't get the rub of the green against Kildare and we didn't have it against Down, but you have to take the positives," explained the Derry manager, "At the start of the season had we been offered the chance to go into the last game with our fate in our own hands and a fighting chance we would have taken it.

"We're getting better every week but we know how difficult the Carlow match is going to be. However, for us, this is exactly the same mentality as we had going into the Down game. This is it for us. We have to get a result so we have the same mentality we've brought into every game which is to try and win."

Derry will travel without James Friel who has been one of the stand out performers this season. With Down travelling to Kerry on the same day, a draw could prove enough for the Oak Leafers but Carlow themselves are not out of the woods with numerous possible permutations between the bottom three.

"When we went into our huddle after the Down match, we didn't even mention that result or Down, it was straightaway on to Carlow," revealed McGarvey, "The disappointment is there of course but our mentality is you have two choices; you let that beat you or you use it to drive you. We are hoping that will drive us home this weekend against Carlow.

"Carlow need a result to be absolutely sure themselves so they will be looking at this game as must win as well. They've some top players and I would say they haven't been happy with how their season has gone so far so they'll be looking to set that right.

"But we'll be full of confidence. We know we are playing well and we are better than our results have suggested. Look, it is a very difficult game but we will give it everything we have got to stay in the division."

Written off before a ball was hit this season, McGarvey says that irrelevant of Sunday's outcome he remains determined to help improve the standing of Derry hurling.

"People will think what they want,” he added, “We have set our stall out that we want to move Derry hurling forward no matter what and we have to take a more professional approach to everything that we do. Outside of results, I'm very, very happy with the progress that we've made.

"I'm absolutely delighted with the attitude of the players, not just on the pitch but off the pitch as well which has been a problem for Derry down the years. If you want to play inter county sport these days then you have to buy into that lifestyle. So far we have, so if we are lucky enough to get staying in the division I believe we will come back a totally different team next year for it.