O'Connell's equaliser came only seconds after Shane McGuigan looked to have completed a great Oak Leaf escape act. Derry held Monaghan scoreless for 14 minutes into injury time and fought back from 0-12 to 0-9 and 0-13 to 0-10 down to lead by one on 74 minutes before the Slaughtneil's forward's monster free which was worthy of winning any game. The problem for Derry? O'Connell's effort moments later was also worthy and and a draw was hard to argue with.

Had you offered Ciaran Meenagh's men a share of he spoils when three down they'd happily have accepted. Monaghan controlled large periods of a second half in which the Farney played for 10 minutes a man down after a deserved black card for Gary Mohan for hauling down Gareth McKinless. Indeed the Farney outscored Derry 3-2 during Mohan's absence and looked measured and controlled throughout.

But this Derry team has character in abundance and showed once again they can dig out a result even when not at their best, though whether it was a point won or one lost will only become apparent after the games against Donegal and Clare.

Derry’s Shane McGuigan shields the ball from Ryan O’Toole of Monaghan during the game in Celtic Park on Saturday evening. (Photo: George Sweeney)

Derry made one change from the side that started the Ulster final two weeks ago, penalty hero Ciaran McFaul coming in with Benny Heron dropping to the bench and it facilitated a slight change in shape for the Oak Leafers, Niall Toner pushed further inside to occupy the foraging 'Heron' role. Monaghan for their part, welcomed back Ryan McAnespie who provided the Farney with a different dimension in attack.

And four weeks to the days since the two counties met in their one sided provincial semi-final, Monaghan showed they had taken plenty of learnings from Healy Park as they turned around at the break 0-7 to 0-6 ahead.

Derry's main issue was a defensive line that met the Farney too deep. Three times in the opening half Monaghan were able to take points from unchallenged shots inside the Derry '45' but there was little between the teams in the opening 35 minutes. Six times the teams were level before half-time, Monaghan's ability to stop (sometimes somewhat controversially) the Derry break meant the visitors were able to stifle Derry’s pace and scores had to be of the highest quality at both ends.

McFaul's kicked things off with a lovely effort on two minutes and from there a fascinating tactical battle was continuously punctuated but some score taking of the highest order. Gary Mohan equalised with a great score under pressure as a tit-for-tat half ensued in which neither county could fully assert any dominance. A McGuigan free was cancelled out by Dessie Ward before McGuigan then edged Derry back in front with a mark. Not to be outdone the impressive Michael Bannigan hit a superb equaliser from distance.

Monaghan's Killian Lavelle chases Paul Cassidy of Derry during Saturday evening's encounter in Celtic Park. (Photo: George Sweeney}

Again McGuigan, who finished the opening half with 0-4, scored but again Monaghan found another response, Conor McCarthy splitting the posts with a lovely effort off the outside of his left boot, a feat he would repeat after the break.

Monaghan first led on 24 minutes with a Bannigan effort that looked suspiciously the wrong of the post but behind for the first time, Derry responded through McGuigan again. Shane Carey and Niall Toner swapped scores before a McKinless foul on Ward presented McCarthy with an easy free to give the Farney that slender interval advantage.

Conor Boyle extended that lead within seconds of the restart and while McGuigan responded though a free, decisions were going against Derry and Monaghan had a measure of control for the first time, despite that black card for Mohan who scythed down McKinless as he broke clear on goal.

Points from Carey and Bannigan (free) opened up a 0-12 to 0-9 lead for the Farney despite being a man down and Derry looked in trouble.

Ciaran Meenagh responded by introducing Benny Heron, Padraig Cassidy and Lachlan Murray and the latter had an instant impact, firing over a point off his first touch for 0-12 to 0-10.

From there it was game on and Derry found an extra gear as Monaghan tired but the Farney composure was admirable as they mimicked Derry’s possession game. Victory would have been getting out of jail for the Ulster champions but they have something to build on as they head to Ballybofey next week.

Derry scorers: Shane McGuigan (0-9, 6f, 1m), Ciaran McFaul (0-1), Niall Toner (0-2, 1f), Lachlan Murray (0-1), Ethan Doherty (0-1),

Monaghan scorers: Gary Mohan (0-1), Michael Bannigan (0-3, 1f), Ryan Wylie (0-1), Shane Carey (0-2), Conor Boyle (0-1), Conor McCarthy (0-3, 1f), Rory Beggan (0-2, 2f), Karl O'Connell (0-1).,

DERRY: Odhran Lynch; Chrissy McKaigue, Eoin McEvoy, Conor McCluskey; Conor Doherty, Gareth McKinless, Padraig McGrogan; Conor Glass, Brendan Rogers; Nigel Toner, Paul Cassidy, Ethan Doherty; Ciaran McFaul, Shane McGuigan, Niall Loughlin Subs: Benny Heron for N Toner, 55mins; Lachlan Murray for N Loughlin, 56mins; Padraig Cassidy for P McGrogan (0-1), 58mins;

Yellow Card: C McFaul, 74minsMONAGHAN: Rory Beggan; Ryan O’Toole, Kieran Duffy, Ryan Wylie; Karl O’Connell, Conor Boyle, Conor McCarthy; Karl Gallagher, Killian Lavelle; Stephen O’Hanlon, Michael Bannigan, Dessie Ward; Shane Carey, Gary Mohan, Ryan McAnespieSubs: Darren Hughes for G Mohan, 61mins; Darragh McElearney for S Carey, 64mins; Conor McManus for K Gallagher, 68mins; Kieran Hughes for K Lavelle, 69mins; Jack McCarron for D Wards, 74mins;