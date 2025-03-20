Derry senior hurling manager Johnny McGarvey. Photo: George Sweeney

​Johnny McGarvey is hoping Derry hurlers are hitting form at just the right time ahead of a huge winner-take-all Division Two ‘relegation play-off’ against Donegal in Letterkenny on Saturday (Throw-in 2.30pm).

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Oak Leafers and Donegal are two of three teams sitting on four points in hurling's third tier; Kerry, who travel to Tyrone on Saturday, completing the triumvirate. If, as expected, The Kingdom defeat an already relegated Red Hand team who have yet to pick up a league point this season, it means whoever loses the O'Donnell Park clash will become the second county dropping to Division Three for next season.

High stakes indeed but having produced their best performance of the season to win aginst Meath two weeks ago, McGarvey is hoping Derry have found their form at just the right moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is 100 per cent a shoot-out but the way I look at it, this was going to be a shoot-out from the second game in, if not before the league even started,” explains the Lavey man.

"Once we beat Tyrone and then Donegal beat Tyrone - which were Tyrone's first two games, I don't think it was ever going to go any other way.

"If you look at the league table, even had Donegal not beaten Kerry and we were sitting in this position; both teams would still have to win. And had we not beaten Meath last time out, both teams would still need to win, so it was almost inevitable that this would happen.

"We know the quality that they have and they know the quality we have so I thought very early in the league that Donegal was going to be THE game; it was going to be between us and them"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While recent games between these neighbours have been close, the results have usually been in Derry’s favour. There have been times when Donegal have benefited from having a useful hurler or two from other counties when they have been working in their county but in general they've had home grown men who have worn the green and gold jersey, players like Danny Cullen from the Setanta club who sets the standards.

Danny’s father of the same name was a founder member of the club some 25 years ago with Danny Jnr, who played his first game for Donegal at the age of 16 in 2003, still a key member of the current team at full forward.

However, the main scoring threat is former Tyrone player Gerard Gilmore who operates either in the midfield or half forward and generally accounts for at least a third of Donegal's scores.

Luke White is a tried and tested goalkeeper but he has good help from a solid defence anchored by Michael Donoghue, Jack O’Loughlin and Chris McDermott.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derry did not have a settled midfield in the absence of the talismanic Cormac O’Doherty but he is likely to link up with club mate Meehaul McGrath to play at least some part on Saturday, and the pair that comes out on top of the duel with Gilmore and Brian McIntyre could swing the game ether way.

One worrying aspect of this campaign for Derry has been the amount of scores they've conceded. Derry have scored 91, an average of 18 per game but conceded a whopping 138, an average of over 27. That caveat, of course, has been the injuries McGarvey has had to contend with and things are looking much brighter on that front.

In the victory over Meath, corner forwards Cahal Murray and Shea Cassidy were always dangerous when full forward Christy McNaughton, who’s been enjoying an excellent season to date, pulled the opposing full back Daire Shine outfield to leave space for them to pick off scores.

At the end of that game Cassidy got what looked to be an unlucky red card. As he was about to strike the ball the Meath defender Shine stepped inside and got struck by the hurl and if Cassidy is absent it may upset the balance of the forward line, though Derry do have options on the bench like Padraig Nelis, Sean Marty Quinn, Callum O’Kane, Darragh Cartin and Eamon Cassidy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed the respective squads know each other inside out after numerous meetings over the past few season with McGarvey admitting there are unlikely to be many surprises in terms of personnel.

"I don't think there will be many surprises for either team," he explained, "We played each other in a challenge match earlier in the year, we played each other last season, we played the season before so, look, they know what we have and we know what they have so whoever performs better on the day, that's what it will come down to.

"The Meath game was probably the best we have played in my time as Derry manager. It was one of those days when it clicked everywhere for us. I was a bit disappointed we conceded a bit heavier in the second half than we would have liked but sometimes games go like that.

"Timing is very important in anything and our timing in terms of coming into a bit of form and getting our players back just seems to be good."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neither team will want to drop a grade so expect a titanic struggle. Donegal at home are never easily beaten and they’ve won their two games in Letterkenny in the league so far, including against Kerry, but if O’Doherty is fit to play more than a cameo, it may just give Derry the edge.