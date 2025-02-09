Derry senior hurling team manager Johnny McGarvey. Photo: George Sweeney

​Kerry 5-20, Derry 1-12 Derry senior hurling manager Johnny McGarvey admitted Division Two is proving a steep learning curve for his severely understrength squad after the Oak Leafers suffered a second heavy defeat in two weeks against Kerry in Tralee on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite a bright opening in which Richie Mullan found the target twice inside the opening three minutes, Derry had already gone 20 minutes without scoring after that opening brace before Kerry hit their opening goal on 26 minutes when the influential Rory Mahony sent Seanie Brosnan through through to blast past Sean Kelly and into the Derry net.

With The Kingdom already in charge, Brosnan's goal was the catalyst for a strong end to the opening half which took the game completely away from Derry as Brosnan added two more points before Oisin Maunsell took a Shane Nolan pass to score a second major just before the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Maunsell goal left it 2-12 to 0-4 at the interval and there would be no way back as second half goals from Maunsell, Shane Conway and Brosnan again had Kerry cruising long before the final whistle.

The result was another tough pill to swallow after last week's 19 home home defeat to Down, especially after the Oak Leafers - already with an extensive casualty list that includes captain Cormac O'Doherty, Ruairi O Mianain, Eamon Conway and Cahal Murray - added both Corey O'Reilly and Gerald Bradley to that list of absentees prior to throw-in.

McGarvey will hope to have at least a few of his walking wounded back for the next outing at home to Kildare in two weeks' time, but the Lavey man is never one to look for excuses.

"It was a tough day," admitted the Derry manager, "Look, a bit like last week, it's a steep learning curve and this division is not really a place for learning; that would be a fair assessment of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were just turned over too often and when you get turned over at this level, as we found out last week against Down, teams punish you badly. Kerry hit 5-20 but I think 5-11 came off our own turnovers and ad mistakes cost us so dear.

"The three mistakes for the three second half goals were probably the worse part of the second half, and I know that is maybe a silly thing to say but we did compete fairly well in the second half.

"We put scores on the board and we had chances in the second half but I mean, the goals; not only did they come at bad times but they were coming off really basic mistakes that, okay maybe in Division 2B last year or over the last couple of years, you get away with but every mistake we made last week (against Down) was punished and every mistake we made out there we got punished."

McGarvey said Derry had let the game get away from them in the second quarter of the second half but stressed his team hadn't helped themselves with too many basic errors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That second 15 minutes of the opening half, I think they scored nine points in a row and we couldn't get a foothold in the game," he added, "We couldn't get any breaks off our own puck out: they were turning us over when we went short .

"When we did get the ball into the forwards it wasn't sticking and we weren't getting shots away - I think we only had seven shots in the first half. At this level it is just not good enough."

The result means Derry remain one of four sides currently on two points in a Division Two table led by high flying Down with six, with the Oak Leafers have a much welcomed rest week now before Kildare arrive at Owenbeg on February 22nd

"Look, as I said, this is not really a place for learning but I suppose with the turnover of players on the panel this is what we have. We were very unfortunate that we lost Corey (O'Reilly) and Gerald Bradley from last week (before the Kerry game), it just keeps going on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Fair enough we got Decky Foley and Paddy Kelly back but look, we now have a week off to try and reset ourselves. We have Kildare coming to Derry in a fortnight's time and you just have to stay at it.

"There have been bad days before and there will be bad days again; we have to dust ourselves down, we have to learn from the mistakes and we have to move on

Kerry scorers: S Brosnan (2-4), S Conway (1-7, 5f), O Maunsell (2-0), R Mahony (0-3), R Walsh (0-2), S Nolan (0-2), D Moriarty (0-1), L Rochford (0-1).

Derry scorers: M McGrath (1-2), C McNaughton (0-5, 4f), R Mullen (0-2,1f), D Foley (0-1), S Cassidy (0-1), E Conway (0-1)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kerry: L Dee; K O’Connor, D Kearney, D Griffin; D Shanahan, T Casey, S McGrath; K Hayes, R Mahony; T Doyle, S Brosnan, R Walsh; O Maunsell, S Nolan, S Conway. (Subs): R Donovan for K Hayes (inj), 33mins, N Mulcahy for R Walsh, 52mins; D Moriarty for O Maunsell, 52mins; S Foran for D Griffin, 55mins; L Rochford for S Nolan, 62mins;

Derry: S Kelly; P Nelis, M Craig, P Kelly; S Cassidy, C Coyle, T Brady; R Mullan, R McGill; S M Quinn, M McGrath, D Foley; J Mullan, C McNaughton, S Cassidy. (Subs) E Cassidy for S Cassidy, HT; E Conway for T Brady, HT; C O’Kane for S M Quinn, HT; J Friel for C Coyle, 48mins; A Duffin for P Kelly, 57mins.

Referee: N Malone ( Clare)