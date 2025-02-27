Derry senior football manager, Paddy Tally. Photo: George Sweeney

​Paddy Tally admits Derry are in a fight for Division One survival as they head to Ballyshannon to meet Jim McGuinness' high flying Donegal on Sunday (throw-in 1.45pm).

The Oak Leafers sit bottom of the table with only a point from the home draw against Galway to show for their season's efforts to date while the Tír Chonaill men are second, one point behind leaders the Tribesmen who inflicted a first defeat of the season on McGuinness' side in a wind impacted game in Salthill.

It means the only top tier counties to appoint new managers in the close season currently occupy the two relegation spots. Coincidence? Perhaps, but given the monumental change the experimental new rules have brought, backroom stability appears to have played a key role in quick acclimatisation.

Derry will be seeking to buck that trend this weekend in a match that comes only six weeks before the two counties meet in the Ulster Championship in Ballybofey, that date probably explaining Ballyshannon as Sunday's setting for a match Tally admits Derry have to take points from.

"This is going be a very tough game, especially up in Donegal," explained the Oak Leaf manager, "Donegal are a good bit ahead in terms of their development. This is Jim McGuinness' second term, and it's his second year of his second term and last year Donegal really weren't that far away from the All Ireland final.

"They have kicked on very well and seem to be very well established. They've a strong squad, in fact they're probably stronger this year than they were last year with bringing Michael Murphy back into the fold. They really are an experienced and established team so Donegal will be a massive challenge for Derry at the weekend, and we fully expect that."

So with Donegal all but safe and more than likely having (at least) one eye on that April 6th Ulster preliminary tie, is Tally expecting Donegal to do anything different this weekend?

"I don't know and I wouldn't really second-guess what Donegal are going to do in the game," he added, "It's impossible to put yourself in their position. They will do what's best for themselves, whatever that is. All we can focus on is us and all I can focus on is Derry and what's best for our team.

"We know we have challenge ahead of us to stay in Division One. We're now heading into the last three marches and essentially we need to get points out of all those games. And this game is going to be a really tough one.

"At the minute our focus is completely on getting ready for Donegal. We have to improve our performance from last weekend, we have to learn from that game and I'm sure, well I know from working with the players this week that they are determined to do that."

And even before this weekend's action on the pitch, there's expected to be plenty off it as the Football Review Committee (FRC) meet on Friday to look at some of anomalies and issues being created by the new rules. Top of the 'to do' list will; be addressing the lack of impact black and red cards can have due to the 'tree up' rule with the goalkeeper's role is expected to be another hot topic of debate.

"Everybody would have a different views on the rules," adds Tally who has been critical of some of the changes brought in, "Last weekend the big discussion was around the red and black cards and the effect they are now not having on a game. That's another unintended consequence. And I still think that they didn't foresee the goalkeeper becoming the spare man in the 12 verse 11.

"I definitely don't think they had foreseen how big an impact that would have on the game. It's slowing the game up and causing a lot of other unforeseen issues. They didn't suspect that either I suspect so those are probably the two big ones that have come out so far and both come down to the 'three up' change. That's the biggest rule change of the lot and it's having a load of knock-on effects that I don't think they expected."

The decision to introduce such radical changes in the manner they have has left a distinctly experimental feel to this year's league with a bizarre possibility the competition could finish operating under different rules from those it began with if changes are made immediately following this weekend's review.

"If they make a decision next week to change the rules, we'll have to run with that but it goes back to that point, the league this year is really an experiment," explained Tally, "This is a sea change.

"Players have been playing football essentially the same way - most of today's senior players - for up on 10 years now; 10 years of county football that is. But they're playing maybe 15 more years between club and school and now they've been asked, within four or five matches, to change a lot.

"This is a seismic change in the game and I don't know whether we have fully comprehended the challenge that was going to be to players, coaches and everything else around it.

"I think it's only now dawning on GAA, the rules committee and everybody else is how massive this change is. It's only when you see it highlighted by television coverage, by commentary, by discussion and the discourse around it, that we're really starting to understand the seismic change it is."