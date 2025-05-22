Paddy Tally will lead Derry into the Athletic Grounds this weekend to begin their All Ireland campaign Photo: George Sweeney

​​Paddy Tally doesn't expect to find Armagh dwelling on their recent Ulster Championship Final disappointment when Derry arrive in the Athletic Grounds on Saturday to begin their All Ireland campaign (5pm).

The All Ireland champions' wait for a first Ulster title since 2008 continues after Donegal got the better of Kieran McGeeney's men in a titanic decider two weeks ago. The extra-time defeat was a tough pill for the Orchard County to swallow but last season provides ample evidence that Armagh know how to deal with provincial adversity and Tally does not expect any hangover.

"You can look at it both ways but last year the same thing happened and they went on and won the All Ireland," explained the Derry manager, "They are highly experienced so I don't think it bothers Armagh what way they go into the game.

"And even after the Donegal game, the word coming out of the Armagh camp was they were looking to the future and that's the benefit of having the Sam Maguire under your belt having gone this exact route last season. So, no, I don't think it will bother Armagh whatsoever.

"Probably them having had such games will help. Our last competitive game was seven weeks ago; theirs was a fortnight ago so definitely I'd imagine they'll be a bit sharper and we have to ensure we start the game really well."

Derry have have played challenge games with Sligo, Monaghan and Cork since their Ulster exit at the hands of Donegal which, while disappointing, did at least allow Tally a somewhat belated 'pre-season' with his Derry panel.

"It's been very good," added the Oak Leaf boss, "It's been like a pre-season, which we never got before the season started. We didn't actually get a pre-season so this was the first time we've got a proper block of work done which is really good.

"I think we had eight games in 11 weeks at the start of the season and only really about two or three weeks before that to get ready for it so this time has been good. The players have improved fitness wise and we've got working on tactical things. The key now is to go out and perform and make sure we show the best of ourselves against Armagh.

"The games are so much more intense now than at the start of the season. Armagh have had some really tough games so they will be really well tuned and in good shape. I expect it to be a very intense game of football."

Tally has brought U20 players Ruairi Forbes, Fionn McEldowney, Danny McDermott and Tommy Rogers into his squad but there are still injury doubts over experienced names likes Odhran Lynch, Conor McCluskey and Niall Loughlin for a match the Derry boss says won't define the group.

"The first game is always important and going into the Athletic Grounds, it's notoriously difficult to win there at any time," he added, "I'm not sure what Armagh's record is but they don't lose too many games there in league or championship so we're under no illusions about the size of our task.

"Whatever happens on Saturday it definitely won't define the group. There is plenty of football to be played. We saw last weekend Dublin turned over Galway and you wouldn't rule out Galway coming back and getting through. The fact is if you lose, certainly it's a setback but you still have two more games ahead so we take one game at a time.

"The players have been really good. They've worked hard and focused hard at training this last number of weeks and there's an excitement among the group. We’re looking forward to getting playing again."