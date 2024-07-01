The Derry squad that defeated Galway on Saturday

​​Derry . . . . . . . 2-09Galway . . . . . . 0-10Derry Masters produced a ballsy display built on hard work, team ethic and belief to defeat Galway by five points on Saturday afternoon.

Missing as many as a dozen starters due to injury, holidays and work commitments, the walking wounded Oak Leafers made the long run to Sligo with the bare bones of a side. And while nobody offered them much hope of toppling a well-seasoned Galway outfit, Derry dug deep to battle their way to a hard fought and vital win.

Derry legend Gerard O’Kane grabbed the headlines with two key goals inflicting the fatal wounds and proving crucial to the visitor’s victory, with Paul McCloskey grabbing a fine brace of points in an all action performance, his first start of the season. Drum’s finest Rory O’Reilly also nailed a brace of points in yet other outstanding outings in a Derry shirt.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Playing on a massive Oranmore pitch in sun-sapping conditions, the visitors ran in just one point ahead at half-time with the scoreboard reading 0-5 to 0-4 in Derry’s favour.

Derry captain for the day Aidy Deery

Paul McCloskey opened Derry’s account after five minutes, before a Eunan Murphy free handed his side an early 0-2 to 0-1 advantage. A Gerard O’Kane point stretched Derry’s lead before Galway enjoyed their best period of the first half to snatch the lead at 0-4 to 0-3.

However, critical late scores from roving full-back Aidy Deery and midfielder Ciaran McIvor regained the Derry lead which they would take into the interval. McIvor’s point was magnificent. The barnstorming Ballymaguigan man carried the ball 50 yards, jinking and barging his way through numerous defenders before fisting over. His effort was that good I nearly put it down as two points!

Gerard O’Kane’s first goal of the game was pretty special too. The Glenullin man ran the length of the pitch, did a ‘one two’ with Rory O’Reilly before lashing the ball into the back of the Galway net.

O’Reilly’s first point and a second from McCloskey stretched Derry’s advantage before that man O’Kane was raising another green flag. And when Rory O’Reilly fisted over his second of the contest it stretched Derry’s lead to 2-8 to 0-6 as we approached the final quarter.

Two goal hero Gerard O'Kane

O’Reilly formed a hi-octane Derry half forward line along with Jimmy O’Connor and Marty McGuinness. All three men won’t have needed rocked to bed on Saturday night.

The Tribesmen, however, threatened to stage a significant fightback. The bit between their teeth they hit four in a row to leave them 2-8 to 0-10 adrift with the away side pleading for a very elusive final whistle. But deep, deep into injury-time Marty McGuiness, courtesy of a Eunan Murphy assist, settled Derry nerves when he tapped over the final point of the game to confirm a five point Oakleaf victory.

With conditions much more suitable for drinking Pina Coladas with Paul Cartin on holiday than playing a high intensity game of football, Derry managers Honda Mullan and Simon Doherty continually shuffled their very limited pack over the hour.

Indeed this was a day for a number of unsung heroes. Dungiven man Gareth Murphy produced some industrious and tireless work in his first start for the county. As did Swatragh man Joe Bradley. Stephen McGuigan, ‘the Derry Masters Pirlo’, played a key role in the second half, keeping possession of the ball, joining the dots between defence and attack, when Galway craved a goal that would never come.

Brothers Eunan and Gareth Murphy line out for Derry masters in Sligo.

And a word too for Derry netminder Pearse McCallan who kept yet another clean sheet, and fully deserved his bucket of chicken nuggets on the long road home.

Full-back Philip Mooney once again vied for Man of the Match honours, tying up Galway’s danger man with his usual consummate ease. And badly short of midfield options, Eddie McLaughlin filled in nicely at centre-field with the more attack-minded McIvor. But it’s almost unfair to single out certain men as every man in a Derry shirt played their part in a big, big win.

Derry complete their league campaign away to Antrim on 20 th July, with another win assuring their place in the senior section of this year’s Master’s Championship. Derry are the current All Ireland Intermediate Champions.

Derry scorers: Gerard O’Kane 2-1, Rory O’Reilly 0-2, Paul McCloskey 0-2, Marty McGuinness 0-1, Eunan Murphy 0-1 (1f), Aidy Deery 0-1, Ciaran McIvor 0-1