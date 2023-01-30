​Dempsey was taking charge of the Treaty County in a league fixture for the first time since his close season appointment, having overseen a McGrath Cup campaign that ended in defeat to Cork in the final. Survival is likely to the limit of Dempsey’s league ambitions this season but if he needed reminding of how tough that task could be, Rory Gallagher’s Ulster champions provided it in the 0-16 to 0-04 victory.

"It was a really tough game," explained the former Meath star, "Derry are playing at a serious level, maybe the in-form team in Ireland, have won the McKenna Cup there against Tyrone who were All Ireland champions just two years ago. We are just happy in Limerick to be playing at this level

"This is a big step up from Division Three and you are going to have to play it. You can talk about it and you can look at it but until you’re out there in the heat of battle you won't appreciate how intense and how quickly you can be closed down, how quickly things have to be done with the ball and how quickly it has to be moved.

Derry’s Eoin McEvoy grapples with Adrain Enright of Limerick during their Division Two opener at Owenbeg. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS – 140

"I thought the lads kept tackling, there was big heart and guts in them and they kept battling away to the bitter end."

The absence of injured forward Josh Ryan, Limerick’s leading scorer last season, was keenly felt as the Treaty County struggled to make any inroads against their hosts.

"The lads applied themselves very well. They tackled, look you defend with your heart and you attack with your head and maybe we have to look at how we attacked because at times we coughed up some very soft balls that I know the players won't be happy with.

“Again, though, I will cliche that by saying you have to play in these games to really know what the pressure on tackling and the intensity is.

"There was an honesty there and they kept working very hard. No one likes losing but the caveat is your are playing a top quality team that is really pushing to get up to Division One. There is an awful lot of All Ireland winning minor medals out there.