Derry minor manager Damian McErain praised his players' composure after they held off Kerry in Mullingar on Saturday to set up an All Ireland Final meeting with Ulster rivals Armagh in two weeks.

Captain James Sargent was the inspiration behind an excellent team performance, the young Oak Leafers fighting back from a four point first half deficit to outscore the Kingdom 0-8 to 0-3 in the second period and secure a dramatic 1-13 to 1-12 victory.

"A breathless finish," admitted McErlain afterwards, "We were playing against a strong breeze in the first half and we gave up two or three goal chances that just should have been put away. I thought we were fighting against decisions all day so a lot was going against us but the key word at half-time was composure. Composure in front of goal, even composure just in that final third, because a few efforts we kicked short ended up in Kerry scores so it was about keeping the ball, keeping cool heads.

"We made a couple of changes, Padraig Haran was on a yellow card and it was just very risky to keep him in there; he was going okay; Caoimhinn McNally came in and it just shows the strength of the panel because he was fit to come in at centre half back and had a really good game.

"Look, the boys stood up. Throughout this championship we have been asked tough questions and today was as tough as it gets. Kerry are a good side and we are absolutely delighted."

Trailing 1-07 to 1-04 at the break the Derry manager admitted it was crucial Kerry were reeled in as quickly as possible with Eamon Young and Ger Dillon ensuring Derry were level within three minutes of the restart.

"I've said about a breeze for keepers at minor level," explained the Derry manager, "Kerry pushed up on our kick-out in the first half and we did okay, probably just about the tail end of the half on it. (Second half) we focused on that as well, went man to man, and gave the Kerry keeper as few options as possible.

"It's tough, he has some pressure on him and he has to get it out in a certain time. We managed to win ball and if you win ball on the opposition kick-out you're in a good position because you are so far up the pitch, the opposition are not just as set up as they would like to be. It's a big thing but everybody’s doing that, it’s not new, it’s not revolutionary, it's just what we did.

"It worked out for us and we should have had a goal or two in the second half to kill it altogether but, again, there's plenty to work on. It was never going to be handy playing Kerry in an All Ireland semi-final so it's just brilliant to win."

McErlain pointed to telling contributions from Turlough McHugh, who built on his impressive display against Dublin by negating the influence of Kerry dangerman Ben Murphy, as well as substitutes Caomhan McNally and Cody Rocks as indications of the strength of depth within his Derry panel.

"Turlough, after he got a sense of him, probably went even more as a shadow on Ben (Murphy). We had told him he was the one tracking him as such but second half he tightened up on him because when Ben gets two or three yards on you he's very difficult to stop. Turlough focused more in the second half on making sure he was with him when Ben was receiving the ball so that nullified that a bit but also, at that age, when you're playing against the breeze it's difficult to make the runs, make the overlaps.

"It does make a difference and that's why second half we kicked three points just after half-time to settle it, keep us in the game and the rest is history."

Speaking before Armagh's 0-16 to 1-06 victory over Mayo in the second semi-final on Sunday, the Derry manager stressed Derry's biggest obstacle was yet to come as they chase what would be the county's first successful defence of the All Ireland Minor title.

"They all played well. All leaders, all top men who just keep going. They forget about any mistakes and just keep going and that's the sign of a real top player. I suppose they (the four from last year's win) do bring a bit of composure to the group but, look, you are going to have to beat Kerry if you want to win championships.

"But we have only just won a semi-final so there’s another big game ahead and the opposition coming from the other side of the draw is fierce."

Derry scorers: Dylan Rocks (1-0), Eamon Young (0-4, 2f), James Sargent (0-3, 2f), Ger Dillon (0-2, 1f), Cody Rocks (0-2), Dara McGuckin (0-1), Luke Grant (0-1).

Kerry scorers: Eoin O'Flaherty (1-1), Gearoid White (0-5, 4f), Eanna Murphy (0-1), Ben Murphy (0-1), Jack Joy (0-1), Joey McCarthy (0-1, 1f), Aodhan O Beaglaoich (0-1), Michael Horan (0-1).

Derry: Jack McCloy, Padraig O'Kane, Ronan Canavan, Padraig Haran, Luke Grant, Cathal O Mianain, Dara McGuckin, James Sargent, Cathair McBride, Eamon Young, Turlough McHugh, Caoimhin Hargan, Ger Dillon, Ruairi Biggs, Dylan Rocks. (Subs) Cody Rocks for R Biggs, 35mins; Caoimhan McNally for P Haran, 38mins.

Kerry: Kacper Robak, Fionnan Ryan, Michael Lynch, Ruadhan Donovan, Sean O'Cuinn, Aodhan O Beaglaoich, Gavin O'Keeffe, Ben Murphy, Eoin O'Flaherty, Gearoid White, Joey McCarthy, Eanna Murphy, Jack Joy, Ronan Carroll, Michael Horan. (Subs) Ryan O'Driscoll for R Carroll, 43mins; Cian Mac Gearailt for E Murphy, 51mins; David Sargent for F Ryan, 53mins; Donncha O'Sullivan for S O Cuinn, 59mins.