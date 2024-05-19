Dara McGuckin holds off his marker during Derry’s defeat of Tyrone in Owenbeg on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney

Electric Ireland Ulster Minor Football Semi-Final

Derry 2-14 Tyrone 1-10

A brilliant second half of attacking football propelled Derry into their eighth Ulster Minor Football final in 10 years as Tyrone were put to the sword at Owenbeg on Saturday.

Damien McErlain’s you Oak Leafers put a mistake riddled first half behind them to outscore a decent Tyrone team by 1-12 to 1-5 in a one sided second half which means, remarkably, they now meet Armagh in the final next Sunday in Healy Park. Remarkable in the sense that Derry defeated the Orchard boys by 19 points in the qualifying stages of the competition! Armagh travelled to Ballyshannon on Saturday and beat a fancied Donegal team by 2-8 to 1-7.

Derry’s James Sargent blocks a shot from Peter McGoldrick of Tyrone. Photo: George Sweeney

In the first half Derry were turned over regularly by a solid Tyrone defence. Their attackers insisted in overdoing the solo runs, spilling possession and being loose in their passing. The home side went in level at half time having only scored 1-2 and the two points came from frees. But whatever was said during the break certainly worked and within five minutes of the restart they were five points in front.

From there Tyrone were chasing the game. Indeed in the second half hour Derry outscored the young Red Hands by a seven point margin.

In front of a good attendance Tyrone were a tad unlucky not to be in front at half time after shooting five wides but, as previous games have shown, if you miss chances against this Derry team in the opening half, you will suffer in the second.

This was Derry’s ninth straight victory this season with the league already won. Going back to last year it was their 24th win in 25 games at minor level and five players from the 2023 team that won both the Ulster and All Ireland titles make this side tick. Captain James Sargent once again controlled midfield along side Cathair McBride, son of Johnny McBride who captained Derry in the past at minor level. McBride is a real worker, the type every team needs and for his second successive game he also got on the scoreboard.

Cathair McBride of Derry intercepts a shot from Tyrone’s Aodhán Quinn. Photo: George Sweeney

Tall keeper, Jack McCloy, commanded the ‘square’ and was reliable with his kick-outs. Steelstown player Ronan Canavan never put a foot wrong at full back as the defence shut the gates on Tyrone attacks in the second half and their lightning fast counter attacks produced some quality scores. The half back line was rock solid but it was the speedy half forward line of Young, Dillon and Hargan that tore Tyrone apart in the second half.

One worry for the management came in the closing stages when Ger Dillon went down under a tackle and was replaced Codi Rocks with four minutes of playing time remaining. With the final such a quick turnaround his injury will be quickly assessed and hopefully he’ll be fit.

Tyrone bossed the early exchanges and took the lead in the third minute from a ‘mark’ by their best player, Peter Colton. As Derry continued to attack Tyrone had their measure and by the ninth minute a brace of frees from Shea McDermott had punished sloppy Derry tackling.

As Derry began to open up they had a goal chance when opposing keeper, Ollie Watson’s kick-out found the hands of Sargent who put Dylan Rocks through on goal but the Loup teenager shot hastily and wide!

Derry were then struck with a hint of fortune midway through the half. Tyrone midfielder Enda Donaghy’s free back to his keeper goalkeeper Wilson overshot the runway. With the keeper caught in no man’s land could only watch helplessly as Rocks gleefully slammed the ball into an empty net to level the game.

Derry took the lead in the 16th minute when Dillon punished a foul on the impressive half back Dara McGuckin but the lead lasted just two minutes, Tyrone centre back Davin McKeown landing a monster point to make the score 0-4 to 1-1.

Eight minutes from the break Dillon sent over his second free but as the game drifted into added time a poor pass from Luke Grant was intercepted and Lorcan McMurray tapped over an easy point to leave the teams tied at half time 1-2 to 0-5.

Derry hit the ground running after the restart. Livewire half forward Caoimhin Hargan finished off a six man move with the lead point. Then came a quite brilliant move. Young to McCullagh whose cross was brilliantly flicked into the path of Hargan by Cathal O Mianain and the Foreglen played shot low to the net. In a three minute spell Derry had scored 1-2!

Tyrone, true to tradition, hit straight back for Peter Colton to find the net and the score was now 2-4 to 1-5 but that was basically the end of the Tyrone challenge as Derry upped the intensity.

Eamon Young was carving the visiting defence open with his darting runs. He was fouled and Ger Dillon made no mistake before he sent Hargan free on the left and a deft finish made the score 2-7 to 1-5. Another of Young’s transfers set Dylan Rocks for another point.

With 20 minutes remaining Colton pointed leaving the score 2-8 to 1-6. As Derry attacked in numbers corner back Caoimhin McNally opened up a six point gap which soon became seven as Young converted a free after Ruairi Biggs was pulled back.

With an Ulster final spot in sight Derry played with great maturity as they hunted down every opposing player in possession but Tyrone broke the Derry run of scores with a Sean Corry point.

The maturity of this Derry team was underlined when Ronan Canavan burst out of defence, spotted Dara McGuckin free on the left and the grandson of the great Adrian McGuckin steered the ball over the bar from 40m. At 2-11 to 1-7 there was no way back for Tyrone.

Cahair McBride and Rocks then pointed to leave Derry with a nine point lead going but Tyrone were not going to surrender meekly. A Colton free was quickly followed by another from sub Peter McGoldrick but any slim hope of a Tyrone comeback was gone Gabhan McIvor sent ‘player of the match’ Young through to make it 2-14 to 1-9.

Black cards for Tyrone corner back Eoghan Conway and Dylan Rocks made little impression on the game. Derry had done enough.

Derry scorers: Caoimhin Hargan and Dylan Rocks 1-2 each, Eamon Young 0-4 (2f), Ger Dillon 0-3 (3f), Cathair McBride, Dara McGuckin, Caoimhin McNally 0-1 each.

Tyrone scorers: Peter Colton 1-3 (0-1f, 0-1m), Shea McDermott 0-2 (2f), Lorcan McMurray, Davin McKeown, Sean Corry, Paul McGinley, Peter McGoldrick (f) 0-1 each.

Derry: Jack McCloy; Caoimhin McNally, Ronan Canavan, Rian Collins; Luke Grant, Cathal O Mianain, Dara McGuckin; James Sargent (Captain), Cathair McBride; Eamon Young, Ger Dillon, Caoimhin Hargan; Chris McCullagh, Ruairi Biggs, Dylan Rocks. (Subs) Gabhan McIvor for McCullagh (47), Padraig Haran for McNally (50), Kevin Barry Mullan for Collins (55), Codi Rocks for Dillon (59)

Tyrone: Ollie Watson; Paul McGinley(Captain), Padraig Goodman, Eoghan Conway; Sean Corry, Davin McKeown, Aodhan Quinn; Enda Donaghy, Padraig Donaghy; Peter Colton, Jamie Concannon, Sean Og Teague; Lorcan McMurray, Shea McDermott, Liam McGeary. (Subs) Eoin Mansell for McGeary (43), Peter McGoldrick for Teague (46), Darragh Devlin for McDermott (48), Jamie Mulgrew for Colton (54), Michael McNamee for Quinn (60)