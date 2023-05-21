Derry’s Conall Higgins impressed as Damian McErlain's made it to the 2023 Ulster Minor final by defeating Donegal. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2318GS – 80

Derry have returned to the Ulster Minor Football Final for a seventh time in nine years, battling past Donegal in a bruising encounter at Killyclogher on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conall Higgins top scored for the winners with four points while midfielder James Sargent hit two points from play and converted an almighty ’45. In a very low scoring, but physical first half, Derry ran in 0-4 to 0-2 up. Underdogs Donegal set the tone for the high intensity and frantic nature of the contest with a number of early robust challenges that both teams reigned in throughout a breathless clash.

And while it took the Tír Conaill up until the 25th minute before Shane Callaghan’s free finally opened their account, they will have been more than pleased to curtail previously high scoring Derry to just the four points at the interval.

A brace from Sargent kick-started Derry’s scoreboard, the first from distance before he added a second with the fist. Mixing hard running with a decent dollop of kick passing, the Oakleafers extended their lead to three when the impressive Conall Higgins converted a free with his left. Derry captain Fionn McEldowney had a magnet-like attraction for the ball and he was suitably supported by fellow pocket rocket Rory Small and Luke Grant in an obdurate Derry rearguard.

Opponents Donegal were almost as equally unyielding at the back. Indeed late half points from Callaghan and Eoghan Scott left Luke Barrett’s side with plenty of skin in the game, trailing by just two at the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Higgins’ precision point stretched Derry to a 0-6 to 0-2 lead soon after the restart. But once again Donegal battled back courtesy of two scores from impact sub Danny Brown. A second yellow card for Jack Hegarty, however, brought a killer blow to his side’s come-back. A man up, and in stiflingly hot conditions, the Oak Leafers strung the last three points of the contest together to run out five point winners.

“It was a tough battle,” agreed Derry manager Damian McErlain after the win, “And no more than we expected. But I have to say the mental strength we showed today was superb.

“The intensity Donegal brought was absolutely impressive,” he continued. “I thought we were a wee split off that intensity in the first half but in the second half the composure we showed was excellent. They were physical and there were a lot of verbals. That was the first real test we’ve had and the boys stood up to it. I’m really, really proud of them.”

The win sets up McErlain’s side for a final against Monaghan in the Athletic Grounds next Sunday (May 28th) at 6pm, and the Farney are a side he knows well. “We’ve played Monaghan already in two real ding dong games. But we’ll have to look after ourselves this week. Listen, this is the reason why we take these jobs, for days like this. The preparation is in the previous six to eight months. It’s another Ulster Final for us and it’s great to see the county still producing that quality of player.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derry scorers: C Higgins 0-4 (3f), J Sargent 0-3 (1 ’45), G Dillon 0-2 (1f)

Donegal scorers: D Brown 0-2, S Callaghan 0-1 (1f), E Scott 0-1 (1f)

Derry: Jack McCloy, Rory Small, Finbar Murray, Luke Grant, Cahir Speirs, Fionn McEldowney, Odhran Campbell, Tommy Rogers, James Sargent, Eamon Young, Ger Dillon, Johnny McGuckin, John Boyle, Conall Higgins, Oisin Doherty (Subs) G McIvor for O Campbell (37), L O’Neill for O Doherty (49), D McGuckin for T Rogers (58), K B Mullan for J Boyle (60)

Donegal: Padraig Mac Giolla Bhride, Donal Gallagher, Jordi Gribben, Callum McCrea, Finbar Roarty, Darragh Hennigan, Luke Clerkin, Oisin Scanlan, Lorcan McGee, Jack Hegarty, Shane Callaghan, Eoghan Scott, Max Campbell, Conor McCahill, Eoin Gallagher. (Subs) D Brown for E Gallagher (39), G Doherty for M Campbell (55), D Mulholland for C McCahill (60)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad