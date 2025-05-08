Derry senior hurling team manager Johnny MvGarvey. Photo: George Sweeney

​Senior hurling manager Johnny McGarvey says Derry must take care of their own business over what he expects to be two twist filled final weekends of Christy Ring Cup group action.

The Oak Leafers' penultimate assignment is a trip to Dungannon on Saturday (1pm) to face a Tyrone side still seeking their first victory of the championship. McGarvey's men will be expected to pick up two points but with group leaders Wicklow hosting Meath - who defeated Derry last time out - the Lavey man is taking nothing for granted against a Red Hands team who have given Derry plenty of trouble in recent seasons.

"I think that's fair enough," replied McGarvey when asked if it was a game Derry would be expected to win, "But we have had plenty of trouble with Tyrone in recent years. No matter what way results and performances have gone, we've always had problems with them. We had problems with Tyrone in the league final last year, we had problems in the first league game this season.

"Now fair enough we had a good win against them in the Christy Ring last season when they were down to their bare bones but there's no point trying to tell it any other way; we are just totally concentrating on making sure we do what we have to do. The state of our championship is in our hands."

Derry currently sit third on four points, one behind Wicklow and level with Meath while London are a further point behind on three and Donegal on two. For Tyrone, this is must win territory is they wish to remain in the Christy Ring competition for next season

"I said this after we played Donegal in our first game, I expect twists and turns across this whole thing," added McGarvey, "For example, I don't think Donegal are out of it. They will have plenty to say but providing we do our job this weekend I think it will be going to the last round of matches.

"Wicklow have to play Meath, then they have to play us; Meath have to play Donegal so there’ll be plenty of things happening but I keep telling our players, just worry about yourselves.

"Tyrone are in a poor run at the minute so they'll be looking for something to kick start their season. They will be looking at this game as last chance saloon because if it goes to the last round they've probably little chance of staying up due to the head to head records.

"It's last chance saloon so they will throw absolutely everything at us, especially early on. We will have to be well drilled and well prepared for it but, look, we feel we’re in a good place. We are quite happy with how we are going so can't wait to get started again."

One man who won't be lining out in Dungannon this weekend is Kevin Lynch's Paddy Kelly who picked up a hamstring injury against Meath in Celtic Park two weeks ago.

"Paddy's is a hamstring injury so he'll certainly not be involved this weekend and I would say it's probably slim to no chance he'll play against Wicklow either," added the Derry boss.

"Look, if we could get the two results we want over the next couple of games he would maybe have a chance of making the final but that's a long, long way down the line. We'll worry about Tyrone first; that's where our only focus has been since Meath."