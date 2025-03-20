Ballinderry keeper Ben McKinless (centre) has rejoined the Derry squad after injury to Odhran Lynch . Photo: George Sweeney

​​Paddy Tally says Derry are anxious to finish Division One on a high against Armagh on Sunday ahead of their Ulster Championship trip to Donegal in just three weeks.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derry's top flight relegation was confirmed following last week's disappointing home defeat against Mayo, making this weekend essentially the first preparatory step toward that huge April 6th tie.

For Armagh, the focus remains on the league, Kieran McGeeney's All Ireland champions requiring a win to safeguard their status with more than one eye on how Tyrone and Kerry get on in their respective final day matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's a scenario that ensures the Orchard County will be massive favourites against a Derry team still seeking a first league win under Tally who stressed the Oak Leafers won't just be travelling to the Athletic Grounds to make up the numbers on Sunday.

"It is a strange one," conceded the Oak Leaf boss, "It's a game where we want to finish off the league well. We are still probably trying to get the fitness into the players as well so these matches are really important for all our players.

"We have Donegal in the Ulster Championship in three weeks but because of our late start and everything else, we are still working through our fitness for the season so I would like to be sure the players get a good run out against Armagh, so we will be using a strong squad.

"We have given out lost of opportunities and the big thing this weekend is we have to keep improving our fitness because we didn't get much of a pre-season really with the way we started back so late. We want to keep building our fitness and this match is another opportunity to get match fitness into players, especially those who came back a bit later with injuries or whatever else.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have to balance things out as best we can in terms of game-time but we want to be really competitive against Armagh."

With Odhran Lynch now looking a major doubt for that Ulster Championship opener after pulling his quad against Mayo, Tally has added Ballinderry keeper Ben McKinless to the panel for a game he expects to be played in front of a championship style atmosphere.

"Odhran's injury last weekend had left us a bit short," he explained, "He'll be out for a number of weeks and we needed to bring in another keeper right away so Ben has joined up with the squad.

"Ben has been around a while and he has experience. He had a great run this year with Ballinderry in the club championship too so it's good to have him in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The first thing for us is we want to finish the league off with a good performance. Last weekend was disappointing because we got relegated. At stages of the game (against Mayo) we looked good and for others we didn't, we were poor.

"So we're looking this week at improving that performance again and finishing off the league as strongly as we can. I know we have nothing to play for, only our own performance, our own satisfaction but that should always be enough.

"That's the key, really. Obviously Armagh really need to win the game to survive in Division One so we know they will be going all out to do that. And that make this great preparation for us for the championship because in three weeks we go to Donegal and Ballybofey will be something like we are going to see in Armagh on Sunday. It might stand us well from that viewpoint.

"Without doubt there is something in that (being perfect warm-up for championship)," added the Derry boss, "I don't think we are going to get anything as close to a championship match between now and Ballybofey as this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is a must win game for Armagh. They are in the Athletic Grounds, there will be a big crowd, a hostile atmosphere for the Derry players to deal with but that's exactly what you’re going to get in a few weeks' time."

With the county's Under 20s due to kick into championship action next Wednesday with a trip of their own to the Athletic Grounds, Tally will retain a watching brief as he seeks further bolster his senior squad during a season he believes has been an unique learning curve for players and managers alike.

"The pace of the game is going to go up an awful lot more now and the more these games are played in championship weather, maybe in Croke Park or on bigger pitches, you are going to see demands on the players rise again.

"This year is a learning experience for every county manager and every county player; the parameters of the game have moved a good bit. It’s nearly like a roller coaster ride this year and at the end of it we'll all take a breath a say; 'Whats the best way forward?'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All I can concern myself with is to make sure we are developing players, giving players opportunities to play for Derry. That won't stop after this year, that will be an ongoing process for next year as well."