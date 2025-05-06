Derry senior football team manager Paddy Tally. Photo: George Sweeney

​Manager Paddy Tally says Derry should relish their place in the All Ireland's 'Group of Death' after last week's draw handed the Oak Leafers the hardest possible route to the Sam Maguire knock-out stages.

The Oak Leafers will come up against Dublin, Connacht champions Galway and the loser of Saturday's Ulster final between Armagh and Donegal in an all Division One group that pits Derry as rank outsiders.

"Donegal are probably favourites for the All Ireland this year; Armagh are the reigning champions," explained Tally, "Both are looking good for an Ulster championship so we are under no illusions about how difficult the group will be.

"It's the toughest group but in one way it's also a brilliant place to be because this is where it really happens and for our players it's ideally where you want to be playing your football, against the best teams on huge championship days.

"We have three big championship matches coming up now and we know we have to be playing really well to compete. The challenge has been laid down, it's up to us now to rise to it."

Derry haven't played since the April 6th Ulster Championship defeat to Donegal in Ballybofey and just over two weeks to prepare for their opening All Ireland tie.

"The way I look at it is when you are playing at this level of football, the Sam Maguire competition is always going to be very tough," added Tally, "The group stages have been a brilliant thing. They've been very good for the overall competition.

"They've made it very competitive when you have the top 16 teams going for it with the opportunity to play the mini leagues, those are very, very competitive matches and every match matters. There are no soft games.

"The opposition we have now is either last year’s All Ireland champions or last year's Ulster champions; you have Dublin who for the first time in 15 odd years are not a provincial winner and then you are looking at Galway who have been in two of the last four All Ireland finals.

"It's going to be a very strong group. All those teams are Division One teams so we know it's going to be a very tough competition but it's one we are really looking forward to."

Tally's hand has been strengthened by a quartet of Under 20 players, with Ruairi Forbes, Tommy Rogers, Danny McDermott and Fionn McEldowney joining the panel after their Ulster U20 defeat to Tyrone.

"The four lads have come in and we are enjoying working with them. We don't expect them to be right up to the pace straight away but once they get a few weeks' training under their belts they'll be pushing to get into the match day squads.

"Ruairi was there last year, as was Danny. Ruairi played against Mayo last year so he already has a taste of it at that level. Fionn still has a bit of an injury so we will be working to get him back to 100 per cent fit before he does anything and for Tommy it's a first opportunity to get amongst the group so, no, it's exciting.

"I think it's good for us. It brings more energy into the squad, gives us a few more numbers. It has been tight all along with the amount of players missing.

"We have another three weeks of preparation and at the minute we are getting though loads of good work and hope to continue on with that."