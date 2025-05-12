An early goal from Ryan McGill set Derry on their way to a comfortable win in Dungannon on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney

​Tyrone 0-11, Derry 1-30 Derry hurlers face an 'All Ireland semi-final' shoot-out against Wicklow in Celtic Park this Saturday after a comprehensive 22 point victory over Tyrone in Dungannon left the Oak Leafers one step from Croke Park.

An early Ryan McGill goal was the catalyst for a comfortable afternoon for Johnny McGarvey's men against an out of sorts Red Hand side for whom defeat meant relegation following a campaign in which they have yet to pick up a point. That's unlikely to change in the final round of fixtures, Tyrone facing a tough trip to London to take on an Exiles side who can finish the group on seven points with victory.

Wicklow currently lead the table on seven but travel to Celtic Park on Saturday to face six-point Derry knowing the winner will be assured of a place in the championship final, with both counties qualifying if the match ends all square. If Derry win - and London win - the second finalist will come down to score difference between the Exiles and Wicklow.

Seems complicated, but not for Oak Leaf boss McGarvey who says Derry's mission is simple: win or you're out!

"The way we're approaching it is, this is the All Ireland semi-final. If you win you go to the final; if you get beat, you're out. It's that simple," explained the Lavey man.

"On all current form, London are likely to end up on seven points after their game against Tyrone in London so it's very tight but from our point of view, we know what we have to do. One thing we will not be doing is underestimating Wicklow. They are a big, strong, physical, well drilled team and they’re as honest as the day is long. This won't be an eight, nine or 10 point job, this will be the one we have to fight it out."

Derry went into Saturday's penultimate group against Tyrone missing Paddy Kelly, Deaghlan Foley, Christy McNaughton, Gerald Bradley and Cahal Murray though injury but still had far too much firepower for the home side who were missing the influential Adrian Kelly. Indeed, despite the visitors’ impressive final tally, Derry still accounted for 25 wides over the course of the 70 odd minutes, something McGarvey will be keen to see improve ahead of this weekend.

"Being fair, I don't think it was a match we were ever going to lose. We were always comfortable. For scoring a goal and 30 points, we still hit 25 wides. That is how dominant we were," added the Derry manager.

"Tyrone are just going bad at the minute, we've all been there. I feel for them because we've taken a couple of hammerings along the way as well. They've lost a couple of players from last season and the season before but, look, we just had to go and do our job and it was comfortable in the end.

"Something we worked a lot on in the build-up was making better decisions in those shooting areas because it had cost us against Meath and there were similar misses against Tyrone but we were never under any real pressure.

"We went 1-03 to no score up and - now don't get me wrong, we played well and we pressed hard, all the rest - but we were never really under pressure in the match after that. The early goal gave us a platform.

"It's nice to have that game when we had it. The first three, when you’re three weeks on the bounce, bodies are sore, they're tired; it is really, really hard with the Christy Ring being as condensed as it is. All of a sudden we had the break and then that game to ease ourselves back in again.

"Look, now we have an out and out shoot-out and as Meath found out to their cost against Wicklow, it's going to be very tough."

Meath's surprise 3-17 to 0-16 defeat against The Garden County in Aughrim means the Royals are all but out of contention with Wicklow continuing to defy the Christy Ring odds after an indifferent Division Three campaign this season that saw them defeated by Cavan and miss out on promotion. Their championship run has surprised many, but not McGarvey.

"If you looked at Wicklow's league results in the division below us; then looked at them sitting with one game to go in the prime position to reach the Christy Ring final, you'd be thinking what is going on here?" added the Derry boss.

"And it is not that they have drafted players in, they have the same players. They missed out on the top two for promotion from the division below us but what they have done is work hard.

"They got their first result against Tyrone and got off to a great start, then nipped Donegal and what a result that was for them against Meath at the weekend.

"A lot of people would have been guilty of assuming Meath would win that game and quite possibly Meath did as well, but we've always got it tough against Wicklow over the years so there's no danger of anyone in Derry underestimating them.

"I was walking off the pitch and one of the lads told me Wicklow were four up at half-time. We kept an eye on it after that but I couldn't have cared less if I'm being honest because we'd done our job and that match wouldn't change what we had to do this weekend.

"I just don't care what the other teams are doing. We have our job to do and now we have to go and get it done."

Tyrone scorers: S Duffin 0-4 (3f), L Devlin 0-3, A Woods 0-2, T Morgan (0-1), F Corry 0-1.

Derry scorers: Cormac O’Doherty 0-8 (4f); Shea Cassidy 0-5; Ryan McGill 1-1 ;Callum O’Kane 0-4; John Mullan 0-3; James Friel (0-2), Meehaul McGrath (0-2), D Cartin 0-2, Ruairi O Mianain (0-1), R Mullan (0-1), Eamon Cassidy (0-1).