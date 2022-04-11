Twelve local primary schools were represented in the feast of football which some great scores plenty of drama played out across a wonderful afternoon of Gaelic Games. Here a look at some of the images to find out if the 'Journal' camera caught anybody you know ......
1. DERRY GAA: Girls' Primary School Blitz in Celtic Park
Hollybush in action against St Therese during the Celtic Park Girls’ Primary School Blitz. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2213GS – 032
Photo: George Sweeney
2. DERRY GAA: Girls Primary School blitz n Celtic Park
Gaelscoil Éadain Mhóir and Steelstown in action during the Celtic Park Girls’ Primary School Blitz. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2213GS – 034
Photo: George Sweeney
3. DERRY GAA: Girls' Primary School Blitz in Celtic Park
Holy Child take on Steelstown during the Celtic Park Girls’ Primary School Blitz. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2213GS – 031
Photo: George Sweeney
4. DERRY GAA: Girls' Primary Schools Blitz in Celtic Park
Steelstown and Holy Child in action during the Celtic Park Girls’ Primary School Blitz. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2213GS – 030
Photo: George Sweeney