Young footballers from St Patrick’s PS pictured the Celtic Park Girls’ Primary School Blitz . Photo: George Sweeney. DER2213GS – 023

DERY GAA: 24 pics from Girls' Primary School GAA Blitz in Celtic Park

More than 150 players descended on Celtic Park last week for the annual Derry City Girls' Primary School Gaelic football blitz.

By Michael Wilson
Monday, 11th April 2022, 11:05 am

Twelve local primary schools were represented in the feast of football which some great scores plenty of drama played out across a wonderful afternoon of Gaelic Games. Here a look at some of the images to find out if the 'Journal' camera caught anybody you know ......

1. DERRY GAA: Girls' Primary School Blitz in Celtic Park

Hollybush in action against St Therese during the Celtic Park Girls’ Primary School Blitz. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2213GS – 032

Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales

2. DERRY GAA: Girls Primary School blitz n Celtic Park

Gaelscoil Éadain Mhóir and Steelstown in action during the Celtic Park Girls’ Primary School Blitz. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2213GS – 034

Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales

3. DERRY GAA: Girls' Primary School Blitz in Celtic Park

Holy Child take on Steelstown during the Celtic Park Girls’ Primary School Blitz. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2213GS – 031

Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales

4. DERRY GAA: Girls' Primary Schools Blitz in Celtic Park

Steelstown and Holy Child in action during the Celtic Park Girls’ Primary School Blitz. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2213GS – 030

Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6