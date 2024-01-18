​Diarmuid Baker describes joining Derry's Ulster Championship winning panel as an 'eye opener' but admits he's loving life under Mickey Harte as the Oak Leafers prepare for a McKenna Cup final against Donegal in Healy Park on Saturday (5pm).

Diarmuid Baker is denied a goal by Armagh keeper Blaine Hughes in the Athletic Grounds last Saturday. (Photo: John Merry)

The Steelstown Brian Ogs defender was only handed his senior debut by Harte in the opening game of the year against Cavan but has been one of Derry's stand out performers throughout the competition. It remains early days in the county shirt for the 24-year-old who first joined the panel last season, an experience he admits necessitated a steep learning curve.

"When I came up last year I wasn't playing but I was still enjoying being part of of a different set-up,” he explains, “The professionalism of preparation is fantastic.

"And that experience from last season massively helped me this year. From the outside looking in on a county set-up, it's easy to be naive about what it’s actually like and how things are done. When you're in the middle of it you really get your eyes opened, especially under Rory (Gallagher) last year. He was so detail orientated, it was a big learning curve for me at the start.

Mickey Harte. Photo: George Sweeney

"And this year has been great under Mickey and Gavin (Devlin). The standards they set, and the standards the squad set themselves, it means everyone is pushing each other."

Baker is one of those rarities of the modern game, a county senior who didn't play minor or U20, something he refused to become disheartened by. The structural engineer did appear on a Derry U17 panel the season before his minor year but missed out 12 months later. And misfortune struck again when the Queen's graduate was later invited into the Oak U20 panel but was unable to join as the condensed Ulster Championship clashed with exams, making it easy to see why he's determined to make the most of his opportunity now.

"There was an U17 team I played on the year before but it's not the same level as minor," he added, "I probably just didn't perform in the trials but I went instead and played senior football for Steelstown. You could sit there and get disheartened but I looked at it in a different way. I thought, 'Okay, I'll play senior football with the club and use that to push myself.'

"I'd already been on the senior panel the year before when we were in a county final so I was really motivated to do that."

The defender's decision to concentrate on club paid off spectacularly when he was a critical cog in Steelstown's historic 2021 All Ireland Intermediate Club victory, an achievement Baker believes helped sow confidence within the city club.

"The thing about the All Ireland was you were playing games all the time, good competitive games," he explains, "That block of training we have to do, you were doing an extra three or four months on top of that and playing at the higher level. You were also more exposed in terms of the club being in the spotlight.

"For example when I went back to Queen's to play Sigerson, boys were talking about how well Steelstown were going, so it did give the club more profile. The truth is we enjoyed every minute of that run. The team bond that year was massive. (Hugh) McGrath had us teed up perfectly, everyone peaking at the right time. It was special."

And Steelstown's progress has been Derry's bonus with Donncha Gilmore, Ben McCarron and Cahir McMonagle joining their club mate on the pitch in that opening McKenna Cup game against Cavan.

"Ah, definitely!" laughs Baker when asked if it's a help having his club mates with him for company, "Myself and Ben used to do all the travelling together last year and it was good. We’d end up chatting about everything but this year with Cahir and Donncha also in the car we've been laughing the whole way to Owenbeg, then laughing the whole way home. There's some craic with the four of us.

"The club’s development has been massive over recent years. Ben, Donncha and Cahir have all played U20 and there are other boys at that level. You look at Odhran Campbell for example, Eoghan Concannon is another. It shows you there is plenty of development happening and plenty of talent too."

And while Baker's McKenna Cup emergence will have surprised some, the players revealed the competition was a target he set himself as he learns off some of the squad's established players.

"I set myself targets earlier on in the year and was thinking if I'm going to get a chance then it's going to be in the McKenna Cup so I may as well give everything for it.

"We were training and you’d be aware that there are a few boys injured; that the Slaughtneil and Glen boys were away. You're looking at that situation and thinking, if there was a game tomorrow then I’m playing so you may as well give yourself the best chance and go flat out at it. That's what I try to do.

"One hundred per cent you see it," he smiles when asked about the standards set among the players, "The small details, everything. These boys are detail orientated and always pushing. I mean it wouldn't be a surprise in training to see Shane (McGuigan) tracking back the length of the pitch and getting a big block in. The work ethic is amazing. Chrissy (McKaigue) is still pushing everyone. These boys are real leaders. Big (Conor) Glass is a complete gentleman but when it comes to training, he's unbelievable. It is a great environment to work and learn."

And as for Saturday's final meeting against a rejuvenated Donegal, the Steelstown man is expecting his toughest test yet in a Derry shirt.

