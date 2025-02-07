Doire Trasna coach/referee Alan Nash who has been named County Derry’s 2024 recipient of the Volunteer in Sport Award. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS – 199

Popular Doire Trasna underage coach Alan Nash has been awarded Co. Derry’s 2024 Volunteer in Sport Award by the The Federation of Irish Sport.

Alan will receive his award at a special ceremony on Friday, February 28th at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Blanchardstown alongside a volunteer from every county in Ireland (four from Dublin) in recognition of their dedication and passion for their local clubs. The Waterside man is also in the running for the prestigious ‘Outstanding Achievement Award’ highlighting one individual’s extraordinary contribution to Irish sport which will be revealed on the day.

Throughout November and December 2024, the Federation of Irish Sport called on the public, sports clubs, Local Sports Partnerships and Governing Bodies to nominate volunteers whose contributions have made a meaningful difference. This year’s awards saw a record number of nominations from over 53 sporting disciplines, reflecting the incredible diversity of volunteering in Ireland.

Nash has been a cornerstone of the Na Piarsaigh Doire Trasna club and community for over 25 years, dedicating his time, expertise, and leadership to the growth of Gaelic games. As a founding member, Alan’s tireless efforts and passion have shaped the club’s ethos, inspiring players and volunteers alike.

His work as Ladies Football Development Officer has been truly transformational, tripling female participation and helping teams grow to over 45 members. Alan coaches underage girls' football, nurturing young talent, and launched the successful ‘Mothers and Others’ initiative which provides an inclusive space for women in the community to stay active and engaged in sport.

In addition to coaching, Alan – who also helps coach at St. John’s Primary School - is a highly respected referee for all Gaelic games’ codes, officiating at club, provincial, and national levels. He volunteers daily, contributing to fundraising, event organisation, and the smooth running of club operations. Alan plays a key role in player recognition nights and other community events, including the local Christmas light switch-on, while also representing the club at the LGFA County Board.

The awards are in recognition of the fact that every week 460,000 volunteers dedicate their time to support 1.47 million club members around the country to keep them engaged and active, making a social and economic contribution valued at €1.5 billion annually. These volunteers are the backbone of Irish sport, keeping communities active, healthy, and connected.

Speaking about the importance of the awards, CEO of the Federation of Irish Sport, Mary O’Connor said: “The Federation of Irish Sport is proud to celebrate our volunteers in sport and to pay tribute to these incredible individuals who give their time and energy to enrich Irish sport and strengthen communities. These awards are a vital nationwide recognition of the scale of volunteering that is required every week to support 1.47 million club members around the country.”

Sport Ireland CEO Dr Úna May said: “Volunteers are the lifeblood of Irish sport, driving participation across all disciplines. Sport Ireland research reveals unprecedented levels of engagement, with nearly two million adults participating in sport weekly. That’s a real testament to the tireless efforts of volunteers. They don't merely contribute – they transform aspirations into achievements, making sport accessible and enjoyable for all. We all owe them a debt of gratitude and we’re happy to play our part in recognising their dedication.”