Allianz League, Division One

Derry are staring relegation in the face after Donegal overturned an eight point lead in the final 15 minutes of a pulsating Division One contest in front of 6,830 in Ballyshannon on Sunday.

Derry were excellent for long periods, deservedly leaving by 0-11 to 0-7 at half-time and by 1-15 to 0-13 on 55 minutes as Conor Glass' goal provided what looked a match winning cushion at a venue where Jim McGuinness has never lost as a manager.

GOAL: Conor Glass hit a superb second half goal for Derry.

But luck hasn't been a friend to Derry so far in 2025 and it once again deserted the Oak Leafers at exactly the wrong time. Eoin McEvoy and Brendan Rogers were both forced off injured, Rogers having previously done an excellent job on Oisin Gallen and McEvoy on Daire O Baoill. The absence of that key duo, coupled with the withdrawal of Paudie McGrogan who is still working his way back to full fitness, meant a defensive reshuffle that opened the door for Donegal and they stormed through.#

With Michael Murphy being introduced at half-time and the Ballyshannon wind now behind at their backs, the home side outscored Derry by 1-08 to 0-3 over the that final quarter to leave Paddy Tally and Derry with another 'what if' from five league games of which they should feasibly have scored three wins.

But they haven't and with only one point the reality is even victories in their final league fixtures against Mayo (H) and Armagh (A) may not be enough to ensure top flight football next season.

The Oak Leafers have two weeks now to prepare for that visit of Mayo with Derry's biggest challenge seemingly turning excellent 50-60 minute displays into 70 minutes because amid the frustration there was plenty for Derry to be positive about.

Chief among those was the display of Lachlan Murray who hit 0-6 from play, including one lovely two pointer, while Conor Glass looked back to his best with a couple of superb turnovers and clinical 42nd goal that was little more than Derry deserved. Odhran Lynch too made a his point with two goal denying saves in an assured performance while Ethan Doherty was a bundle of energy and McGrogan showed exactly what Derry have been missing in the Newbridge man's absence.

Yet for all that was good, Derry couldn't stem the Donegal momentum once Shane O'Donnell swapped passes with Murphy and rifled a high shot into the visitors net. That reeled the Derry lead into three points at 1-16 to 1-19 before Ciaran Thompson hit his second crucial two-pointer of the second half to leave only the minimum between the teams.

From there, there was only one winner. Conor O'Donnell levelled and Ciaran Moore edged the Tir Chonaill ahead before the icing was applied by O'Donnell again and O Baoill, either side of Murray fisting a gilt edged opportunity inches wide. It was a cruel end to a game that summed Derry's league campaign up.

Paddy Tally had made a number of changes from the side brushed side in Croke Park seven days previous. Back in came Lynch for a first start since the opening game of the season in Healy Park while there was also a first start of the season for McGrogan, Niall Loughlin and Dan Higgins, the latter making his full league debut for Derry and doing enough to suggest it won't be his last.

A bright opening from the home side saw early scores from Ryan McHugh and O Baoill but Derry rallied to take charge. Murray saw one goal chance scrambled off the line by Eoghan Ban Gallagher and Mark Curran as the teams were level three times in the opening 17 minutes.

Murray's big two pointer ended that run with McEvoy, McGuigan, Loughlin and a superb McGuigan two point free ensuring Derry went into the break leading by four.

The introduction of Murphy rallied the big home crowd but Derry coped admirably despite needing twice Lynch to save superbly from Brennan. Glass' goal, slipping a lovely low finish under Patton after Ethan Doherty's defence splitting pass, should have been the two points, especially when it was added to by points from Murray (3), McGuigan (2) and Conor Doherty.

The O'Donnell goal changed that. The pendulum had swung and Donegal took advantage, edging Derry closer to the drop. It's time to turn positives into points.

Donegal scorers: Ryan McHugh 0-1, Niall O'Donnell 0-1, Oisin Gallen 0-3 (1tp), Shane O'Donnell 1-1, Ciaran Thompson 0-6 (1tp, 1tpf), Daire O Baoill 0-5, Hugh McFadden 0-1, Conor O'Donnell 0-3, Michael Murphy 0-1, (1f), Ciaran Moore 0-1.

Derry scorers: Conor Glass 1-1, Lachlan Murray 0-6 (1tp), Paul Cassidy 0-2, Eoin McEvoy 0-1, Shane McGuigan 0-6 (1tpf, 4f), (1f), Niall Loughlin 0-1, Ethan Doherty 0-1, Conor Doherty 0-1.

Donegal: Shaun Patton; Mark Currran, Brendan McCole, Eoghan Ban Gallagher, Ryan McHugh, Caolan McGonagle, Ciaran Moore; Ciaran Thompson, Hugh McFadden; Shane O'Donnell, Niall O'Donnell, Daire O Baoill; Conor O'Donnell, Oisin Gallen, Jamie Brennan. (Subs) Michael Murphy for N O'Donnell HT; Odhran McFadden-Ferry for M Curran, HT; Coalan McColgan for J Brennan, 50mins; Odhran Doherty for R McHugh, 55mins.

Derry: Odhran Lynch; Diarmuid Baker, Eoin McEvoy, Martin Bradley; Conor Doherty, Brendan Rogers, Padraig McGrogan; Conor Glass, Anton Tohill; Lachlan Murray, Paul Cassidy, Ethan Doherty; Dan Higgins, Shane McGuigan, Niall Loughlin. (Subs) Mark Doherty for E McEvoy, 50mins; Cahir McMonagle for N Loughlin, 53mins; Declan Cassidy for B Rogers (inj), 58mins; Patrick McGurk for P McGrogan, 65mins;

Referee: Jerome Henry