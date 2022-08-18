Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dara Rafferty took charge of the midfield as Drumsurn bounced back from defeat against Glenullin by easing past a spirited Slaughtmanus team.

Drumsurn 2-11, Slaughtmanus 0-6

Drumsurn bounced back from their opening day defeat at Glenullin three days earlier to thump Slaughtmanus by an 11-points margin at Owenbeg on Wednesday evening.

In the opening 20 minutes there was little to suggest that such a wide margin would separate the teams at the end. At that stage the teams were tied on two points each and Conor McGee was causing the Drumsurn defence all kinds of problems. A Slaughtmanus team that has been hit by retirements in the last few years showed spirit but they were second best in too many areas to cause an upset but they never gave up.

The opening stanza saw both teams continually give the ball away but with Dara Rafferty beginning to control midfield and fitness beginning to tell, the game was out of the Slaughtmanus' reach between the 20th and 29th minutes when the winners hit an unanswered 1-04. By the time that Slaughtmanus got their third score, which came in the 43rd minute, the winners

had 1-08 on the board and well on their way to victory.

McGee gave the St. Mary’s an early lead which they held until the 10th minute when Tiernan McHugh converted a long range free. Ruairi Rafferty gave Drumsurn the lead but

they were finding it difficult to break through the Slaughtmanus defence. McGee put the teams level for a second time but quick points from Cahir Mullan and Tiernan McHugh

opened up a lead that was never really threatened thereafter.

Between a sate of sloppy wides, Ryan Mullan and Dara Rafferty pointed but Rafferty really should have had a goal. That miss proved only temporary respite for St. Mary's and the almost inevitable goal came a minute from half time when Shea Murray played in Tiernan McHugh for a clinical finish to make the score 1-6 to 0-2 at half-time.

Slaughtmanus introduced the experienced Gavin McShane for the second half but the opening two scores came at the other end via Barry Harkin and a McHugh free. After half an

hour without a score McGee converted a long range free. The impressive Dara Rafferty sent over a superb 47 th minute point. This was quickly wiped out by a brilliant McGee solo run and finish.

As both teams began to empty the benches Tiernan McHugh ensured that there would be no Slaughtmanus comeback when he took a pass from Tiernan Woods, who had jinked through

the St. Mary’s cover. A low left footed finish left the score 2-10 to 0-4 with seven minutes remaining.

Slaughtmanus kept battling on against the odds and in quick succession sub Caolan Hargan and defender David Quigg pointed from distance. Drumsurn responded with the last sore of

the game, a Shea Murray point from a Barry Harkin transfer.

Drumsurn scorers: Tiernan McHugh (2-4,3f), Dara Rafferty (0-2), Barry Harkin, Ruairi Rafferty, Cahir Mullan, Ryan Mullan and Shea Murray (0-1) each.

Slaughtmanus scorers: Conor McGee (0-4,1f), Caolan Hargan and David Quigg (0-1) each.

Drumsurn. Ronan Rafferty, Martin Hamill, Daniel McNicholl, Fearghal McIntyre, Eoin Ferris, Cahir Mullan, Dane Mullan, Dara Rafferty, Tiernan Woods, Ruairi Rafferty, Shea

Murray, Paddy Welsby, Ryan Mullan, Tiernan McHugh, Darly Mullan. (Suns used) Barry Harkin, Sean Butcher, Ciaran Mullan.

Slaughtmanus Conor Thornton, Jason Ferguson, Cathal Deery, Conor Mallon, Eamon Deery, David Quigg, Rian Cormick, Connaire Molloy, Killian Thornton, Meehaul Brolly, Caolan

Watson, Barry Cooke, Niall Barr, Conor McGee. (Subs used) Gavin McShane, Jack McGee, Caolan Hargan, Eddie Devine.