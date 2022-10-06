Drumsurn tipped for Intermediate final but Foreglen can't be written off

Foreglen’s midfielder Darren O'Kane.

The big Owenbeg pitch will probably suit Drumsurn better but Foreglen usually find a way to figure out the opposition in what looks to be a really intriguing encounter. Young legs or old heads, take your pick!

There are two sides to Drumsurn: they can be fast, creative and exciting or as flat as a pancake. Last year they won the league and flopped against Greenlough when championship time appeared but if they produce what they are capable of they can take the title. If not, they will lose.

Notably, some of the Foreglen players struggled in the second half against Greenlough last Saturday and if they let their levels drop this weekend the pace and power of Drumsurn’s up the centre attacking unit will cause them big problems.

It is amazing how Foreglen have kept such a high profile considering the number of players they have lost due to emigration and recently have been missing trough injury. Last week in Celtic Park showcased both sides of their game, scintillating in the first half as they totally over-ran an out of sorts Greenlough yet dogged and determined after the break in the face of the rejuvenated Plunkett’s.