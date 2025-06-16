Dublin's Sean MacMahon under pressure from Padraig McGrogan in Páirc Esler. (Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile)

​Dublin manager Dessie Farrell was delighted to come through a "massive test" against a Derry side he says possesses three of the top 10 footballers in Ireland.

The 2023 All Ireland champions will face Cork in Croke Park this weekend after Saturday's 0-22 to 0-20 victory which saw the returning Con O Callaghan hit five points from play and Peadar O Cofaigh Byrne named man of the match. Afterwards Farrell admitted it was a game either team could have won and stressed Dublin had not been fooled by Derry's recent run of poor results.

"Delighted to come out with the win," he explained, "It was always going to be a massive test, the game could have gone either way.

"I know Derry had struggled during the league and were probably unfortunate to have lost a lot of games by the closest of margins so we knew the quality of the team, and the calibre of the individuals they have in the team.

"Derry have probably three of the top 10 footballers in the country in that team so it was always going to be a huge struggle and the conditions made it so as well. I'm just delighted with the efforts and the performance the lads gave."

Dublin were four points to the good before Derry had barely touched the ball, only to be pegged back level by the break with Farrell identifying their third quarter scoring burst to move 0-20 to 0-15 clear as being crucial. However, having seen his team concede 0-5 through technical fouls which handed Shane McGuigan two 2-point free opportunities he took full advantage of, Farrell said they can't afford to repeat those type of indiscretions.

"I thought we were doing well early in the first half but Derry had the ability to kick two pointers," he added, "Some of them were our own fault through breaches of technical fouls but then there was a couple of good plays by Derry and you can't give a player like McGuigan those opportunities. He's ruthless in front of goal - I think he kicked three or four two pointers in the end.

"We felt we should have been a bit further ahead, a bit of a cushion there but at half-time that's in the rear view mirror and you just have to go out and get stuck into it again. We took control midway through the second half and were able to hold on from that point."

The Dubs face a quick turnaround now for a preliminary quarter-final they will go into as favourites against a dangerous Cork side.

"There's no let up," added Farrell, "You just have to keep the head down and keep driving on. Rest and recovery will be the priority and we can't underestimate that from a physical perspective. Obviously in terms of the cognitive load there's a lot going on in term of reviews and previews so we just need to manage the week carefully so we are going into the weekend in a fresh state and fellas are ready to go again."