Dublin GAA and Ballymun Kickhams legend Paddy Christie

Dublin GAA and Ballymun Kickhams legend Paddy Christie will join Féile 2025 for a special conversation on his historic journey with Ballymun Kickhams, taking place at Seán Dolans GAC in Creggan on Sunday, August 10th.

Known for his leadership on the pitch and his commitment to community off it, Paddy will share his story and reflect on the powerful role the GAA plays in shaping the lives of young people in areas like Ballymun and Creggan.

A true legend of the game, Paddy Christie was a key player for the Dublin senior football team from 1995 to 2007. He captained Dublin in 2005, won three Leinster titles, and earned an All-Star award in 2002.

Fiercely proud of his roots in Ballymun Kickhams, he has long championed the GAA’s role beyond sport - as a force for good.

Dublin captain Paddy Christie lifts the Leinster cup. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/ Tom Honan

Over two decades, Christie has played a central role in the revival of Ballymun Kickhams - a club rooted in a working-class area often overlooked by outsiders.

Faced with limited resources, he helped rebuild the club by investing in youth coaching, strengthening community ties, and instilling pride and belief in its players which led to the team making history.

Ballymun Kickhams is now recognised as an example of what the GAA means to communities across Ireland - not just winning trophies but in building resilience, leadership, and hope. Christie’s deep understanding of sport as a driver of change will resonate strongly in an area Creggan, where the GAA is more than a game.

Expect insight, honesty, and plenty of laughs as Paddy shares stories from his own journey and his perspective on how the GAA shapes Ireland’s social fabric.

This conversation is one of many highlights of Féile 2025’s biggest-ever programme, with hundreds of events taking place right across the city from 6th to 15th August – the full programme can be viewed at feilederry.com/feile-2025.

Paddy Christie in conversation: The GAA's Social Fabric Seán Dolans GAC, Creggan, Sunday 10 August, 6pm. Register here: eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-gaas-social-fabric-paddy-christie-from-ballymun-kickhams-tickets-1478041725589